Times Now Navbharat To Launch New Prime-Time Debate Show 'DHURANDAR Amish Devgan Ke Saath' On Nov 2

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 31 (IANS) Strengthening its prime-time offerings, Times Network's Hindi news channel Times Now Navbharat has launched a new high-impact debate show titled“DHURANDAR – Amish Devgan Ke Saath”.

The show will air on weeknights at 6:50 pm and will be anchored by veteran journalist Amish Devgan, Managing Editor of Times Now Navbharat. The show will be launched on November 2.

The programme aims to bring the nation's most pressing issues to the forefront through sharp questioning, intense debates and competing perspectives.

It will feature key stakeholders, political representatives and influential voices in face-offs, focusing on stories that matter most to the country.

Going beyond headlines,“DHURANDAR” seeks to examine different narratives, demand accountability and encourage meaningful public discourse on issues of national importance.

The launch of“DHURANDAR – Amish Devgan Ke Saath” reinforces Times Now Navbharat's focus on building a strong identity in the competitive Hindi news landscape.

The show will air every weeknight at 6:50 pm exclusively on Times Now Navbharat. Through this new show, Times Now Navbharat aims to establish a distinctive presence in the early-evening news cycle and strengthen its connect with audiences across the country.

The channel sees“DHURANDAR” as an appointment-viewing destination that brings viewers closer to the conversations shaping national discourse.

Amish Devgan brings over two decades of experience spanning print, television, business journalism, reporting, anchoring and editorial leadership.

Known for his hard-hitting style, he will place the day's defining developments under the spotlight through robust debates and sharp counterarguments.

Times Network, part of The Times Group, is a premium broadcast network that reaches over 200 million urban affluent viewers in India and is available in more than 100 countries.

It houses leading English and Hindi news channels, including Times Now, ET Now, Mirror Now, Times Now Navbharat and ET Now Swadesh, along with entertainment and digital platforms.