KTR Mocks Rahul Gandhi, CM Revanth Reddy Over 'Vote Chori' Protest

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Oct 31 (IANS) Working president of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and former Telangana Minister K.T. Rama Rao hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for their plans to protest against“Vote Chori” in New Delhi on Sunday.

Hitting out at the INDIA bloc's proposed rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan, K.T. Rama Rao, popularly known as KTR, wrote in a social media message,“An MLA-Chor in tow with a Vote-For-Note-Chor protesting against Vote Chori in Delhi tomorrow!”

“Just Congress Things...I guess,” he wrote.

“@RahulGandhi, who encouraged the defection of 10 BRS MLAs to Congress in Telangana, is sitting in a dharna with his 'Vote for Note' Champion scamster Revanth Reddy against Vote Chori in the Country,” wrote KTR on X.

“I rest my case. Long Live Indian Democracy,” wrote KTR.

The BRS leader's cryptic remark came on the eve of the Rahul Gandhi-led INDIA Bloc rally in Delhi.

Gandhi on Saturday announced that Opposition parties would take out the 'Chalo Dilli' march from the Minto Road-Connaught Place junction to Ramlila Maidan on November 1. However, Delhi Police sources said that no permission had been sought for taking out a march from Connaught Place.

LoP Rahul Gandhi shared the rally details in a post on X, inviting people to join the march. "See you tomorrow, let's walk together! Connaught Place Minto Road Junction-Ajmeri Gate-Ramlila Maidan. 1 November, 12 p.m.," he posted.

The march will culminate at Ramlila Maidan, where the INDIA Bloc is scheduled to hold a rally against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, alleging irregularities in the electoral roll revision process and demanding his resignation.

However, according to Delhi Police sources, no permission has been sought for taking out a march from Connaught Place.

Earlier, Union Minister Giriraj Singh launched a sharp attack on Rahul Gandhi over the Opposition's proposed rally of 10 lakh people at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan, questioning its political agenda and alleging that it could lead to chaos in the national Capital.

Advising Rahul Gandhi to follow the path of Mahatma Gandhi if he wanted to lead a movement, Singh said political protests should be conducted peacefully rather than through attempts to force entry into places or create disorder.

Addressing a press conference in Patna, the Union Minister also questioned the Opposition's allegations concerning the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), alleged vote theft and demands for regime change.