Quad Unveils AI, Minerals And Maritime Plans (Ld)

MENAFN - IANS) Atlanta, Oct 31 (IANS) India and its Quad partners on Saturday outlined plans for more than $85 million in assistance to expand access to trusted Artificial Intelligence (AI) across the Indo-Pacific, alongside a US commitment of $10 million for critical minerals recycling facilities in India and Southeast Asia.

The four countries also announced a business leaders' forum, plans to identify semiconductor supply chain vulnerabilities and new maritime cooperation activities. They pledged to dismantle cyber scam operations and expressed concern about economic coercion and arbitrary export restrictions.

The announcements came after External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong met in Atlanta.

Their joint statement set out initiatives spanning economic security, technology, maritime cooperation and disaster response. A separate Japanese account detailed discussions on regional tensions and North Korea.

The ministers expressed their intention to provide more than $85 million in technical and financial assistance to support access to trusted technology, including through the Quad SI Accelerator.

The release used the term“Super Intelligence”, with a footnote explaining that it refers to artificial intelligence in Australia, India and Japan. It highlighted the importance of this technology and initiatives such as Pax Silica to future economic growth.

The statement did not specify individual country contributions or how the assistance would be distributed.

The partners will launch an effort to identify semiconductor and AI supply chain chokepoints before they cause disruptions. They stressed the need for secure and trusted supplies of advanced semiconductors and AI hardware.

They will identify priority countries for cooperation on 5G, 6G, Open Radio Access Networks and AI-enabled radio access networks. The agenda includes developing a pipeline of trusted 5G projects and exploring further cooperation on AI-enabled networks.

Work will continue on mapping digital identity standards to help public and private sectors cooperate. Senior Quad cyber officials met this month and pledged further support for a trusted and resilient cybersecurity environment.

The ministers welcomed the US commitment of $10 million to promote infrastructure and facilities in India and ASEAN countries that recover critical minerals from waste.

The four countries are working to extract minerals from discarded electronics and scrap to reduce reliance on any single supplier. They welcomed private investment in waste collection networks, processing plants and refineries.

They will explore streamlining export and import procedures for recyclable materials moving across borders, while strengthening the implementation of existing regulations.

The ministers expressed“grave concerns regarding economic coercion, including through arbitrary export restrictions”. They also criticised non-market policies and practices that create overcapacity and disrupt supply chains in critical industries. The joint release did not name a country in that passage.

The first Quad Business Leaders' Forum will bring together industry leaders, government representatives and policy experts to strengthen commercial ties and promote deals in key sectors.

Quad export credit agencies will meet in Tokyo on November 18 to identify opportunities for practical cooperation.

The partners reviewed the first Quad Fuel Security Forum, held in September. Discussions included strengthening strategic petroleum reserves and fuel stockholdings across the four countries.

They are working with Fiji on infrastructure modernisation at ports in Suva, Lautoka and Rokobili. The US Millennium Challenge Corporation is supporting a port development framework, while Australia is assessing the feasibility of a new transshipment port facility.

Quad countries have provided more than 2,000 infrastructure fellowships across the Pacific, Southeast Asia and South Asia.

They are also advancing trusted, high-speed undersea cable routes with alternative connections and sharing practices to keep the networks secure and resilient.

The ministers stressed the need to protect navigational rights and freedoms in the Strait of Hormuz, the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, consistent with international law as reflected in the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea.

They underlined the importance of uninterrupted commerce, energy security and safe passage for crews and vessels without tolls.

The second Quad-at-Sea Ship Observer mission sailed from Chennai to Perth between September 25 and October 7. Representatives of all four countries travelled aboard an Indian Coast Guard offshore patrol vessel to strengthen cooperation against unlawful maritime activities.

The partners plan their first exercise under the Indo-Pacific Maritime Surveillance Collaboration initiative at Sea Dragon 2027.

A first Quad Maritime Domain Awareness Track 1.5 Symposium is planned for early 2027 under the Maritime Training Initiative, or MAITRI. Regional partners will discuss surveillance approaches, technology and information sharing.

Japan said the ministers discussed the East China Sea, South China Sea and Middle East. Motegi opposed unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force or coercion.

He also emphasised North Korea's complete denuclearisation and the need to address malicious cyber activities. He thanked India, Australia and the United States for supporting an immediate resolution of the abductions issue.

The ministers condemned criminal groups that traffic people and force them to conduct online scams. They said these operations steal tens of billions of dollars annually from citizens of the four countries.

The partners committed to dismantling the operations and holding transnational criminal groups and their leaders accountable.

The ministers offered condolences for deaths in Nepal's August 26 flash floods. They recognised India's leading role as the first responder and significant support from all Quad countries.

Australia, Japan and the United States will send observers to India's annual joint humanitarian assistance and disaster relief exercise in November.

The partners also reported progress on standard operating procedures for the Indo-Pacific Logistics Network during a September tabletop exercise hosted by Japan's Defence Ministry. Further logistics cooperation is planned at the next Rim of the Pacific exercise.

The Atlanta meeting took place on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting and lasted about 40 minutes, according to Japan. It was the third Quad ministerial meeting this year, following talks in May and July. The ministers looked forward to a leaders' summit and another ministerial meeting.

The critical minerals framework and maritime surveillance initiative were announced in May 2026. The export credit agencies' cooperation builds on a 2024 memorandum.