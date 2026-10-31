Amite Hasan Replaces Injured Mominul Haque For Second Test Match

BCB Announces Squad Update for Second Test

Dhaka [Bangladesh], October 31 (ANI): The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) have announced the squad for the second Test against the West Indies in Sylhet. According to the media statement by BCB, there is only one change in the squad from the first Test. Right-hander Amite Hasan has replaced Mominul Haque who is unavailable for the second Test due to the concussion rule that states that a player diagnosed with a concussion must observe a mandatory minimum of seven calendar days away from play before returning to the field.

Recap of the Opening Test

Coming to the first Test, dominant all-round performance helped West Indies defeat Bangladesh by eight wickets on Day 4 of the opening Test, taking a 1-0 lead in the two-match ICC World Test Championship series. Chasing a target of 170 runs, West Indies rode on an attacking batting display from John Campbell and Brandon King to complete the chase with eight wickets in hand. King remained unbeaten on 81, while Kavem Hodge provided valuable support as the hosts crossed the finish line.

Impact on World Test Championship Standings

The victory also had an impact on the ICC World Test Championship standings, with Bangladesh slipping one position to fifth place with a points percentage of 47.62. India moved up to fourth place with a points percentage of 51.52.

Match Details and Performance Analysis

Bangladesh began Day 4 in a precarious position at 79/6, and West Indies spinner Jomel Warrican strengthened the visitors' advantage by dismissing Jaker Ali, who edged a delivery to Roston Chase at slip. Nayeem Hasan offered resistance with a knock of 52, but the West Indies spinners continued to trouble the Bangladesh batters on a slow track. Roston Chase was particularly effective, finishing with figures of 5/36 to register his fifth five-wicket haul in Test cricket. Bangladesh were eventually bowled out for 142, leaving West Indies with a target of 170 runs for victory.

Bangladesh opened their bowling with spinners Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Taijul Islam, hoping to exploit the conditions. However, West Indies openers Campbell and King responded with an aggressive approach, taking the attack to the bowlers and helping their side move past the 50-run mark quickly. Rain interrupted play at intervals, but the West Indies openers maintained their scoring momentum after each break. Campbell was dropped by Najmul Hossain Shanto in the 19th over. Shanto subsequently had to leave the field after injuring his thumb. Bangladesh eventually found a breakthrough through Shoriful Islam, who bowled Campbell for 49 when West Indies were 112. Tagenarine Chanderpaul was dismissed soon after, but King and Hodge ensured there were no further setbacks as West Indies completed the chase comfortably. King remained unbeaten on 81, guiding his side to an eight-wicket victory and a 1-0 lead in the series. The second and final Test is scheduled to begin on November 5.

Bangladesh squad for second Test: Najmul Hossain Shanto (Captain), Shadman Islam, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Tawhid Hridoy, Litton Das, Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (Vice Captain), Nayeem Hasan, Hasan Mahmud, Taijul Islam, Shoriful Islam, Mushfiqur Rahim, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Amite Hasan. (ANI)

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