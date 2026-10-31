Purchasing Division - Request For Proposal For Employee Clinic - Physical Therapy Services

Iredell County Government is seeking proposals from qualified companies and/or organizations to provide contracted on-site physical therapy services for Iredell County employees, retirees, and eligible dependents covered under the County's Group Health Insurance Plan.

The County currently offers on-site physical therapy services to its employee population 25 hours per week, co-located at the County's Employee Wellness Clinic, 318 Turnersburg Highway, Suite B, Statesville, NC 28265.

The County is issuing this RFP to competitively evaluate the market for on-site physical therapy services, confirm that its program reflects current best practices in pricing, staffing continuity, clinical quality, and reporting, and to establish clear performance expectations for the services described herein.

Please note this RFP is limited exclusively to physical therapy services. The County is not soliciting occupational therapy, speech therapy, or other allied health disciplines under this RFP. Physical therapy services procured under this RFP should be coordinated with, and are not intended to replace, care provided by the employee's or dependent's primary care physician or specialist.

All submittals are to be uploaded to OpenGov so please do not submit paper copies to Iredell County. All questions are to be submitted through the OpenGov Q&A and the answers will become apart of the solicitation. Iredell County will issue all addendum via OpenGov and before proposal will be accepted you must acknowledge receipt.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS:

11/13/26 2:00 PM - Deadline for Questions

11/30/26 3:00 PM - Deadline for Submittals (Proposals must be uploaded into OpenGov)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Purchasing Division - Request for Proposal for Employee Clinic - Physical Therapy Services News Provided By Iredell County - North Carolina October 31, 2026, 15:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.