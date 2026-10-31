Iredell County Government is seeking proposals from qualified companies and/or organizations to provide contracted on-site medical services, and, at the County's election, occupational health services, for Iredell County employees, retirees, and eligible dependents covered under the County's Group Health Insurance Plan.

Please note these services are not intended to replace, and should be coordinated with, care provided by the employee's or dependent's primary care physician.

The County is particularly interested in proposals from organizations that specialize in providing high-quality, cost-effective onsite clinic and wellness services for employers of comparable size, and that can demonstrate the ability to reduce healthcare costs and improve the health of their members. The County is issuing this RFP to competitively evaluate the market, confirm that its onsite clinic program reflects current best practices in pricing, service quality, staffing continuity, and reporting, and to establish clear performance expectations for the services described herein.

All submittals are to be uploaded to OpenGov so please do not submit paper copies to Iredell County. All questions are to be submitted through the OpenGov Q&A and the answers will become apart of the solicitation. Iredell County will issue all addendum via OpenGov and before proposal will be accepted you must acknowledge receipt.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS:

11/13/26 2:00 PM - Deadline for Questions

11/30/26 3:00 PM - Deadline for Submittals (Proposals must be submitted in OpenGov)

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Purchasing Division - Request for Proposal for Onsite Employee Wellness Clinic News Provided By Iredell County - North Carolina October 31, 2026, 15:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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