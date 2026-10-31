Bengal Govt To Review Process For Secondary Examinations Conducted By School Board

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Oct 31 (IANS) The School Education department in West Bengal is mulling to bring some major changes to the review system in Madhyamik (secondary) level examinations conducted by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) to make the system speedier and smoother.

The goal is to significantly reduce the time frame for results to be released after the examination, so that it is possible to start class 11 classes ahead of schedule, a senior official from the state School Education department said.

He added that in order to make the evaluation more stringent, there is a plan to give more responsibility for evaluation of the answer sheets to comparatively new teachers instead of senior teachers.

"As a result, one examiner might have to check more answer sheets than before. However, this does not mean that there will be any compromise on the quality of the evaluation. This is meant for competition of the evaluation system in a speedy manner. Special training will also be given to new teachers who will be entrusted with the evaluation process," the state school education department official said.

At the same time, he added, the rules related to review will also be tightened to prevent negligence in the evaluation process.

"If, after reviewing the answer sheet of an examinee, the marks increase by 10 or more, the examiner concerned and chief examiner might be called and sought explanations. If necessary, they may also be cautioned," the state school department official said.

However, the representatives of the teachers' organisation have cautioned that this rule should not put additional mental pressure on the teachers.

The WBBSE Board President Lalu Das had claimed that the board is trying to complete the task of publishing the results quickly in a transparent and accurate manner while being responsible to the examinees and guardians.

The new Bharatiya Janata Party government, since the beginning of its tenure, had been attempting to thoroughly review the school education system in the state and bring necessary changes in the system.

Earlier this week, the State School Education Minister Dipak Burman claimed that his department is considering introducing "One Class, One Teacher" policy in the state-primary schools in the state from the next academic year.

"Under this policy, one teacher will be responsible for teaching all the subjects for the class he or she is assigned. There is also a thought that the annual increments of the teachers concerned will be linked to the progress of students of the class for which the teachers have been assigned the responsibility," Burman said.