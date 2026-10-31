Ketan Agarwal Murder Case: Accused Siya Goyal Files For Bail

MENAFN - IANS) Pune, Oct 31 (IANS) Siya Goyal, who is accused of murdering her fiancee Ketan Agarwal, in collusion with her alleged lover Chetan Chaudhary, on Saturday filed for bail as hearings in the high-profile murder case began at a Pune court, with senior advocate Ujjwal Nikam appearing for the prosecution for the first time.

During the proceedings at the Vadgaon Maval Sessions Court in Pune, Goyal filed two applications seeking bail and discharge from the case.

The court has scheduled the next hearing in the case for November 17.

Interacting with reporters after the hearing, Nikam said: "On the first day of the proceedings, the prosecution apprised the court of the details related to the case. The court was informed about the evidence collected by the police and the arguments that the prosecution intends to advance, on the basis of that evidence. The court has permitted the prosecution to present its arguments."

He added that Goyal's counsel submitted two applications, one seeking bail and the other seeking her discharge from the case. The defence has argued that there is no substantial evidence against her. The court will hear these applications on November 17.

The third accused in the case, Ritesh Hange, has not yet appointed a lawyer. The court has directed him to do so before the next hearing, failing which it will appoint legal representation for him.

Advocate Nikam further said that at the next hearing, the prosecution will tell the court how the alleged murder conspiracy was hatched and what evidence the police have gathered regarding the roles of Goyal and her alleged lover Chaudhary.

However, the defence lawyer claimed that the police have not shared technical evidence related to the case.

Goyal's lawyer, Nitin Bhalerao, said that applications seeking bail and discharge have been filed on her behalf. He alleged that the video footage and other technical evidence collected by the police have not yet been made available to the defence.

According to Bhalerao, an application has also been filed seeking access to these materials and that the matter will be taken up at the next hearing.

Senior advocate Vipul Dushim is expected to appear for the defence on November 17.

"The defence believes that the evidence gathered by the police is insufficient to secure a conviction," Bhalerao claimed while adding that they will contest the case through the trial process.

On Saturday, all three accused, Goyal, Chaudhary, and Hange, appeared before the court via video conferencing from Pune's Yerawada Jail.

According to police, Ketan Agarwal, 26, a director of a real estate company, was allegedly pushed into a gorge at Lohagad Fort near Pune on June 18 this year, resulting in his death.