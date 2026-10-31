Dy CM Shukla Meets Nadda, Discusses Healthcare Expansion Plan In MP

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi/Bhopal, Oct 31 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Rajendra Shukla on Saturday met Union Health and Family Welfare Minister J.P. Nadda in New Delhi and discussed strengthening healthcare infrastructure and expanding medical education in the state.

The meeting was held at Nadda's residence, where the two leaders discussed the development of government medical colleges, expansion of healthcare services and availability of modern medical facilities.

Shukla briefed the Union Minister on the Madhya Pradesh government's efforts to strengthen health infrastructure and improve access to medical facilities. Both senior leaders also discussed coordination between the Centre and the state for expanding healthcare services and effective implementation of various health schemes.

"Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla apprised the Union Health Minister of the efforts being made to strengthen health infrastructure and provide better healthcare facilities in Madhya Pradesh," a statement from Shukla's office said.

The meeting comes as the Madhya Pradesh government is pursuing plans to expand medical infrastructure and improve healthcare delivery, particularly in rural and remote areas.

However, a series of incidents has also brought the condition of public healthcare facilities under scrutiny.

In Chhindwara district, the deaths of several children following the consumption of contaminated Coldrif cough syrup in 2025 raised serious questions over drug safety and the healthcare monitoring system.

More recently, a newborn died, and two other infants suffered burn injuries after a baby warmer caught fire in the neonatal intensive care unit of Chhindwara District Hospital.

The incident triggered an inquiry and renewed concerns over facilities and patient safety in government hospitals.

Shortages of specialist doctors and gaps in medical infrastructure in several government health facilities have also remained challenges for the state.