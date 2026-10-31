Pinarayi Vijayan Sees Political Vendetta In Vigilance Probe Into KIIFB Land Deals

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 31 (IANS) Leader of the Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday accused the Kerala government of launching a "politically motivated" Vigilance investigation into land acquisition for industrial development in Kannur and Palakkad, warning that the move could derail development projects, particularly in his home district of Kannur and nearby districts.

In his first detailed response after the government order authorising the probe became public on Friday night, Vijayan alleged that the Congress-led UDF government was manufacturing allegations and using the Vigilance Department to pursue a pre-written political script.

The probe relates to land acquisition through KINFRA for the development of Kannur airport and the Kochi-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor.

The government has ordered an investigation into alleged irregularities in the acquisition process, land valuation, compensation, and financial decisions.

Vijayan questioned the decision to order a Vigilance inquiry without any preliminary departmental investigation or supporting report.

He alleged that the government had raised allegations first and then ordered an inquiry with a preconceived notion.

Defending the acquisition, he said the process was not a sudden initiative but a continuation of procedures that began nearly two decades ago and continued during the previous UDF government's tenure.

Kannur airport required industrial parks and allied infrastructure in its neighbourhood to become fully operational, he said, noting Kerala's major challenge today was the shortage of land for industries and infrastructure projects.

He maintained that the KIIFB was only a funding agency and that the Revenue Department was undertaking the acquisition through Special Tahsildars in strict compliance with the central Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation, and Resettlement Act, 2013.

He also pointed out that the present government had admitted that the entire extent of land mentioned in the Vigilance reference had neither been acquired nor had the corresponding amount been spent.

Including land where only preliminary procedures had begun was questionable, he said.

Vijayan warned that the inquiry could discourage continuity in land acquisition for public purposes whenever governments changed.

If the government believed additional land was unnecessary, it should take a policy decision to stop the acquisition rather than order a Vigilance probe, he contended.

He said obstructing industrial parks in Kannur and Palakkad would ultimately affect investment, employment opportunities and economic growth in the two districts.