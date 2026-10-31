Assam To Establish India's First State-Led Proton Beam Therapy Centre

Assam Signs Landmark Agreement for Advanced Proton Therapy

In a landmark step towards transforming cancer care in Assam and the Northeast, the Government of Assam on Saturday signed an agreement with IBA Particle Therapy India Pvt. Ltd. for establishing a Proton Beam Therapy Centre in Guwahati. The agreement was signed at Lok Sewa Bhawan in Guwahati in the presence of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

With an investment of approximately Rs. 600 crore, the Centre will be India's first proton therapy facility to be established by a State Government. It will bring one of the world's most advanced forms of radiation-based cancer treatment closer to patients in the Northeast, while positioning Assam as a major hub for specialised cancer care.

Expanding Access to Quality Cancer Care

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Sarma termed the initiative as an important milestone in the State Government's sustained efforts to make advanced cancer treatment accessible and affordable to ordinary citizens. He said,“Cancer continues to be one of the major public health challenges facing Assam and the Northeast. Our government firmly believes that access to quality healthcare should not depend on the patients' place of living or their ability to travel to distant cities for treatment. Every citizen deserves timely diagnosis and quality medical care. With this commitment, we have been steadily strengthening cancer care infrastructure across Assam. The Proton Beam Therapy Centre is another important step in that direction.”

Benefits of Proton Therapy Technology

The Chief Minister explained that proton therapy represents a highly advanced form of radiation treatment that uses precisely targeted proton beams to destroy cancer cells while minimising radiation exposure to surrounding healthy tissues. "This can help minimise certain long-term side effects and improve the quality of treatment. The technology is particularly beneficial in treating certain cancers involving the brain, spine, eyes, head and neck, as well as cancers of the oesophagus, lung, liver and breast. Its potential benefits are especially significant for children suffering from cancer, as their developing organs are more sensitive to radiation," the Chief Minister added.

“Proton therapy can help protect vital organs such as the brain, heart and spine in children undergoing cancer treatment. It can also reduce the risk of certain long-term complications and second cancers later in life. This is an important consideration when we are treating young patients and looking beyond immediate recovery towards their long-term quality of life,” CM Sarma said.

Project Funding and Infrastructure

The Chief Minister on the occasion informed that the project involves an investment of approximately Rs. 600 crore, comprising Rs. 315 crore from the World Bank and Rs. 285 crore from the State Government. The Centre will be equipped with the ProteusONE system, an advanced proton therapy technology known for its compact design and precise treatment delivery capabilities.

CM Sarma expressed his sincere gratitude to the World Bank for supporting the initiative, stating that the partnership reflects a shared commitment to strengthening healthcare infrastructure and expanding access to advanced medical services. "The project is being implemented through the World Bank-supported Assam State Secondary Healthcare Initiative for Service Delivery Transformation (ASSIST Project), under the Assam Health Infrastructure Development and Management Society," he said.

He also appreciated IBA Particle Therapy India Pvt. Ltd. and its parent organisation, Ion Beam Applications SA of Belgium, for partnering with the State Government in this important endeavour. IBA has extensive global experience in proton therapy, with its technology having been used to treat more than 1.5 lakh patients worldwide. More than half of the proton therapy centres across the globe are equipped with IBA systems.

Skill Development and Medical Training

The Chief Minister said that developing specialised human resources would be a key component of the project. Under the agreement, doctors, medical physicists, technicians and other essential personnel will receive specialised training from IBA. Selected personnel will also undergo training at international centres where similar systems are already operational. He informed that the State Government has additionally approached Tata Memorial Centre, Mumbai, to facilitate the early onboarding and practical training of medical personnel, ensuring that the Centre is adequately equipped with trained professionals before commencing operations.

Assam's Comprehensive Cancer Care Network

CM Sarma said that the Proton Beam Therapy Centre is an important addition to the larger cancer care transformation that Assam has been undertaking over the years. In partnership with Tata Trusts, the State Government established the Assam Cancer Care Foundation (ACCF) to develop a three-tier network of cancer hospitals across the State. Under this initiative, 17 cancer hospitals are being established in different districts. "Of these, 12 are already functional, including the State Cancer Institute in Guwahati, while the remaining five are expected to become operational over the next one to two years," he said.

He said,“The objective is clear. Cancer patients should be able to access essential diagnostic and treatment services closer to their homes. They should not have to travel long distances for every stage of treatment. We are building a comprehensive network so that patients can receive appropriate care at different levels, with advanced and specialised treatment available at designated centres.”

Highlighting the achievements of the cancer care network, the Chief Minister shared that 17 cancer hospitals are being established across Assam. Out of them, 12 hospitals are already functional. Over 2.6 lakh OPD consultations have been conducted, and more than 82,500 patients have received inpatient treatment. Over 1.88 lakh chemotherapy cycles have been administered, around 20,000 patients have received radiation treatment, and more than 400 major cancer surgeries have been performed. He also informed that the State Cancer Institute, Guwahati, has been strengthened with advanced facilities, including bone marrow transplantation, a Gamma Camera for nuclear medicine, robotic surgery and a Cath Lab for interventional radiology.

The Chief Minister noted that the Assam Cancer Care Foundation network also serves as the referral hospital network for cancer care for the Government of Bhutan. The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has recommended the Assam model to other States. CM Sarma also observed that with the addition of proton therapy, Assam will further strengthen its position as a major destination for advanced cancer treatment in the Northeast. "The Centre will also cater to patients from other parts of India, augmenting the country's overall proton therapy capacity and helping ease the pressure on existing facilities," he said.

Referring to Assam's strategic position under the Act East Policy, CM Sarma said that Guwahati has the potential to emerge as an important regional destination for specialised healthcare. Patients from neighbouring countries, including Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal and Myanmar, could benefit from access to advanced treatment in Guwahati without having to travel to distant metropolitan cities or other countries. This, he said, would also open up opportunities for medical tourism and generate employment in healthcare, hospitality, transportation and allied services.

Stating that technology alone cannot win the fight against cancer, the Chief Minister stressed that awareness, prevention, early detection, timely treatment and compassionate care must remain the foundation of all efforts to combat the disease.“The Proton Beam Therapy Centre represents an important step towards our larger vision of making quality healthcare accessible to every citizen. I congratulate the people of Assam on this important achievement and express my gratitude to all our partners and stakeholders who have contributed to making this initiative possible. I seek everyone's continued cooperation in our collective endeavour to build a healthier and stronger Assam,” the Chief Minister added.

Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ashok Singhal, Chief Secretary Dr. Ravi Kota, Commissioner and Secretary, Medical Education & Research Department Siddharth Singh, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors of IBA Olivier Legrain, Regional Practice Director, South Asia Region, The World Bank, India Cem Mete, and host of other dignitaries were present on the occasion. (ANI)

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