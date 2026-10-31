Social Security Coverage Expanded To Nearly 100 Crore: PM Modi

MENAFN - IANS) Ekta Nagar, Oct 31 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said nearly 100 crore people in India are now covered by social security measures, compared with fewer than 25 crore before 2014, crediting welfare schemes and direct benefit transfers with improving financial protection for vulnerable households.

Addressing the 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' gathering at Ekta Nagar in Gujarat on the 151st birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, PM Modi said the expansion of social security had been one of the major achievements of the country over the past 12 years.

“Before 2014, not even 25 crore people in the country had a social security cover. Today, nearly 100 crore people have been brought under social security coverage,” he said.

The Prime Minister linked the expansion to the government's focus on welfare and what he described as a leakage-free system for delivering benefits.

He said, "Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) has ensured that money released by the Centre reached beneficiaries, reducing the scope for leakages in the delivery of welfare assistance."

PM Modi also cited free foodgrain distribution and healthcare services, the construction of permanent houses and toilets, and access to clean cooking fuel as measures that had helped improve the lives of poor households.

"These initiatives had reduced the financial burden on families by helping them save money on essential needs. Insurance coverage had provided support to millions of people during periods of crisis," he said.

The Prime Minister added that the government's approach over the past 12 years had prioritised the welfare and empowerment of poor people, rather than relying only on promises of poverty eradication.

Earlier in his address, PM Modi had referred to a recent World Bank report, claiming that 500 million (50 crore) Indians had moved out of extreme poverty in the 10-12 years before 2024.

"The proportion of people living in extreme poverty had declined from 27 per 100 to fewer than three per 100," he said.

He described the reduction in poverty and expansion of social protection as evidence of the impact of welfare measures and improved delivery systems.

The speech was delivered during the National Unity Day programme at Ekta Nagar, held to mark Patel's birth anniversary.