Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari Mocks CPI(M)-Trinamool Tie-Up At National Level

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Oct 31 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday ridiculed the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) and Mamata-Trinamool Congress over the renewed equation between the once arch political rivals over the issue of the special intensive revision (SIR) and the demand for the removal of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

Speaking on this issue at Garbeta in West Midnapore district of West Bengal, the Chief Minister also indirectly targeted the CPI-M General Secretary M.A. Baby and the former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over this issue.

"People from a particular group, who had earlier oppressed common people here, are now trying to change their clothes and wear red dress. Because today in Delhi, 'Baby' and 'Aunty' have become friends. A feeling of political bonding has developed between the two. That is why when there is development, there is unrest," he said.

He also added that in the coming days the common people will reduce the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress and its new friend, the Communists, to levels of zero relevance in the state.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that he fought against the two forces of the Trinamool Congress and CPI-M in West Midnapore district as the Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly during the five years between 2021 and 2026.

He also referred to the attack on his convoy at Chandrakona Road in the same district in January this year, a few months before the recent West Bengal Assembly polls.

"I have fought with each of them (CPI-M and TMC) for five years. Before the elections, I was returning from Purulia, when I was attacked on Chandrakona Road in West Midnapore. Then I sat in a demonstration on the road on this issue. I have not forgotten anyone. I salute all the leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the region, who have fought and struggled along with me during that period," the Chief Minister said.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Adhikari added that the current BJP government will reopen some of the files on oppression of common people by the CPI-M leaders and workers in West Midnapore during the Left Front government.

"The files relating to charges of corruption against the CPI-M leaders in the district will also be reopened," the Chief Minister said.