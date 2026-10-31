Maritime Expeditionary Security Group 1 Conducts Change Of Command

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. – Maritime Expeditionary Security Group (MESG) 1 welcomed its newest commander during a change-of-command ceremony on Naval Base Coronado's Outlying Landing Field, October 29, 2026.

Capt. Mark Gillaspie relieved Capt. Jedidiah Kloppel in front of family, friends and MESG-1 Sailors at the ceremony.

Kloppel took command in May 2025. During his tenure as commander, he strengthened MESG-1's ability to generate, train, deploy, and sustain ready maritime expeditionary security forces in support of fleet and combatant commander requirements worldwide in several areas of responsibility. His leadership advanced Navy Reserve integration, improved readiness and maintenance performance, enhanced logistics and fiscal stewardship, expanded intelligence and information-warfare capabilities, and reinforced medical readiness and Sailor support programs. He also guided key force-design initiatives, including the establishment and development of new training and Reserve capabilities, positioning MESG-1 for continued operational success.

Kloppel, from Spearfish, South Dakota, noted the importance of a strong team dedicated to mission success during his ceremony remarks.

“Serving alongside the Sailors and Civilians of MESG-1 has been a profound privilege and distinct honor,” said Kloppel.“I am beyond proud of the professionalism, adaptability, and commitment this team has demonstrated in meeting mission requirements around the world.”

Kloppel will continue to serve as chief of staff for Expeditionary Strike Group (ESG) 3 in San Diego.

Gillaspie, from Sioux City, Iowa, assumes command after a successful tour as deputy commander of MESG-1. He thanked Kloppel for his leadership and anticipated his ongoing mission-focused vision for the command.

“I owe many thanks to Capt. Kloppel, as his vision and drive are the main reasons MESG-1 is where it is today,” said Capt. Gillaspie.“Moving forward, our focus won't change: we will focus on generating ready forces, taking care of our sailors, and delivering our capabilities wherever the fleet needs us."

The ceremony was presided over by Rear Adm. Reginald Hendrix, deputy commander, Naval Expeditionary Forces.

“To the proud men and women of Maritime Expeditionary Security Group 1 - the Sailors and civilians who form the tip of the spear for our expeditionary forces - I extend my deepest gratitude,” said Hendrix.“The work you do is difficult, it is demanding, and it is absolutely essential to protecting the Fleet and projecting our nation's strength. We appreciate your steadfast dedication, your professionalism, and your sacrifice.”

The Maritime Expeditionary Security Force is a core Navy capability which reinforces blue water lethality by protecting port and harbor infrastructure, securing high value assets, and dominating in the littorals with maritime security operations.

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