Haryana Govt Constitutes Probe Panel Into Assault Of Special-Needs Girl

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Oct 31 (IANS) After a shocking incident raising serious questions over child safety and supervision in educational institutions, the Haryana government on Saturday constituted a five-member inquiry committee.

A six-year-old girl with special needs was allegedly brutally assaulted by a Class III student inside a school in Sector 20 in Panchkula.

The government said it would bear the child's entire treatment cost and conduct a comprehensive safety audit of schools across the state.

Education Minister Mahipal Dhanda said negligence affecting children's safety and welfare would not be tolerated.

Expressing concern for the child's recovery, he said the government stood firmly with the family. The Panchkula district administration ordered an immediate inquiry.

To ensure a fair and transparent investigation, the committee is headed by the Additional Deputy Commissioner and includes the District Education Officer, District Child Protection Officer, a police officer nominated by the Commissioner of Police, and a special educator or child psychologist. It has been directed to submit its detailed report within seven days.

The committee will examine CCTV footage to establish the sequence of events, verify the on-duty presence of teachers, assistants and special educators, and fix accountability.

It will also investigate lapses in safety and supervision, any delay in providing first aid or taking the child to hospital, and compliance with the Ministry of Education's School Safety and Security Guidelines, 2021, and the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016.

The child is undergoing treatment at PGI Chandigarh. A senior officer has been assigned to assist the family.

Police are conducting a separate investigation, with legal procedures being followed under the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015. The identities of the children and the school are being kept confidential to protect the families from further distress.

On the minister's directions, the Education Department will audit safety arrangements in schools across Haryana, including Panchkula. The review will focus on supervision of young children and students with special needs, functioning CCTV systems and emergency response mechanisms.

The kindergarten student sustained serious injuries after the older student allegedly attacked her with bricks, stones and a flowerpot inside a classroom.

According to the police, the assault continued even after the girl lost consciousness. She was also allegedly dragged across the school premises.

The injured child was initially rushed to the Civil Hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula. Considering the seriousness of her condition, doctors referred her to the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, for specialised treatment.