Have Degrees, But No Jobs: China's Educated Youth Face Grim Employment Crisis

MENAFN - IANS) Male, Oct 31 (IANS) China's graduate employment crisis has emerged as one of the most significant socioeconomic challenges facing the country. The situation reflects a growing problem of credential inflation, with a bachelor's degree that once offered the promise of a comfortable career no longer being sufficient to secure a good job, a report has stated.

Even master's and doctoral degrees are increasingly failing to provide graduates with a competitive edge in the job market. As a result, many graduates are finding that years of academic achievement often carry less weight than practical work experience, internships and industry connections, a report in 'Maldives Insight' detailed.

“For decades, China sold its young people a powerful promise: study hard, secure admission to a prestigious university, earn an advanced degree, and prosperity will follow. Today, that social contract is under unprecedented strain. Across the country, millions of graduates who sacrificed their childhoods to excel in one of the world's most competitive education systems are entering a labour market that increasingly has no place for them,” the report mentioned.

“The result is not merely an employment crisis. It is a crisis of confidence, expectations, and social stability. China's graduate employment challenge has reached a historic scale. Official estimates show that a record 12.22 million university graduates entered the job market in 2025, while 2026 has seen an even larger cohort of approximately 12.7 million graduates seeking employment. Simultaneously, youth unemployment for those aged 16-24 has remained stubbornly high, reaching 18.9 per cent in August 2026 according to official statistics,” it added.

The report noted that China's current economic difficulties go beyond temporary cyclical weakness, with the country grappling with multiple long-term structural challenges.

These included a prolonged property market slump, weak consumer spending, an ageing population, mounting local government debt, slowing productivity growth, geopolitical tensions weighing on foreign investment, and the growing use of automation and artificial intelligence at the expense of entry-level jobs.

The situation is further aggravated by sustained deflationary pressures in China, as the GDP deflator has remained negative over multiple years, pointing to weak domestic demand and overcapacity in the industrial sector, the report mentioned.

“Even some Chinese economists acknowledge that headline unemployment figures may underestimate the true scale of labour market stress. The growing shift towards food delivery, ride-hailing, temporary contracts, and other forms of flexible employment masks the deterioration in stable, high-quality jobs,” it stated.

Highlighting wider implications of the employment crisis, the report said,“The tragedy is that many of these young people entered adulthood believing that academic excellence would secure their place in society. Instead, they find themselves confronting economic uncertainty, shrinking opportunities, and intense competition.”