Delhi Traffic Police Issues Diversion Plan For INDIA Bloc Rally Tomorrow

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 31 (IANS) The Delhi Traffic Police cautioned motorists against possible traffic disruption on Sunday in the wake of the INDIA bloc's proposed rally at Ramlila Maidan and shared an elaborate diversion plan to minimise inconvenience.

“In view of the proposed rally at Ramleela Ground on 1st November 2026, traffic movement may be regulated and diversions implemented in parts of Central Delhi from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.,” said the traffic police.

“Commuters are advised to plan their journeys in advance, follow prescribed diversions and cooperate with traffic personnel. Passengers travelling to New Delhi Railway Station are requested to follow the suggested alternative routes,” said the traffic police.

Some of the diversion points include Netaji Subhash Marg T-Point, Rajghat, Delhi Gate, ITO A-Point, Ajmeri Gate Red Light, Ranjeet Singh Flyover at Barakhamba Road, Bhavbhuti Marg- DDU Marg Red Light, Jhandewalan Roundabout, Turkman Gate, Mirdard Chowk, said the traffic police.

Repeating general instructions to navigate traffic disruption, the traffic police said,“Motorists are requested to avoid affected routes, use public transport, preferably the Metro and follow traffic instructions.”

“Avoid roadside parking and keep roads clear for emergency vehicles. For real-time updates and assistance, connect with Delhi Traffic Police through social media channels,” said the traffic police in a statement.

Delhi Traffic Police appreciates your cooperation in ensuring safe and smooth traffic movement, it said.

Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi announced on Saturday that Opposition parties would take out the 'Chalo Dilli' march from the Minto Road-Connaught Place junction to Ramlila Maidan on Sunday. However, Delhi Police sources said that no permission had been sought for taking out a march from Connaught Place.

Gandhi shared the rally details in a post on X, inviting people to join the march. "See you tomorrow, let's walk together! Connaught Place Minto Road Junction-Ajmeri Gate-Ramlila Maidan. 1 November, 12 p.m.," he posted.

The march will culminate at Ramlila Maidan, where the INDIA Bloc is scheduled to hold a rally against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, alleging irregularities in the electoral roll revision process and demanding his resignation.

However, according to Delhi Police sources, no permission has been sought for taking out a march from Connaught Place.