Neeraj Kumar Takes Jibe At Lalan Singh JD-U To Review Bihar MLC Poll Results On Nov 5

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Oct 31 (IANS) Differences within the Janata Dal-United (JD-U) appear to persist following the Bihar Legislative Council elections, with party MLC Neeraj Kumar on Saturday making a fresh remark about Union Minister and senior party leader Lalan Singh.

Asked whether Lalan Singh had congratulated him on his victory from the Patna Graduates' constituency, MLC Neeraj Kumar said, "If he hasn't offered any congratulations, how am I supposed to accept them?"

However, Neeraj Kumar acknowledged Lalan Singh's seniority in the JD-U, noting that he had been associated with the organisation since the Samata Party days and was currently serving as a Union Minister.

He said that differences had emerged over certain recent developments, which had been taken seriously by both the state and Central leadership.

The party was monitoring the situation, he added.

Neeraj Kumar also described his victory as important for the party's credibility, particularly amid its performance in the MLC elections, in which the JD-U reportedly won one seat and lost four.

The party will review its performance in all the constituencies at a meeting convened by Bihar JD-U President Umesh Kushwaha on November 5.

Neeraj Kumar said the meeting would examine the reasons behind the defeats as well as the factors that contributed to the party's victory in Patna.

The review will also cover the statement by JD-U candidate Abhishek Jha, who had attributed his defeat to the role played by certain leaders within the NDA.

Neeraj Kumar said all aspects of the election would be examined.

Commenting on JD-U leader Nishant Kumar's scheduled visit to Uttar Pradesh on November 1, Neeraj Kumar expressed confidence that it would benefit the party's organisational expansion in the state.

He said that Nishant Kumar's campaign in three locations during the Bihar MLC elections had proved favourable for him, as he subsequently won the Patna Graduates' seat.

He also praised Nishant Kumar's public appeal and said he enjoyed broad acceptance.

Neeraj Kumar said the NDA had performed well under the leadership of Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and Health Minister Nishant Kumar, expressing confidence in the party's prospects in Uttar Pradesh.

The November 5 meeting is expected to be closely watched, as the leadership will review not only the election results but also the allegations of internal differences and the role of NDA leaders during the campaign.