UP's First Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Between Varanasi And Delhi Flagged Off

MENAFN - IANS) Varanasi, Oct 31 (IANS) Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, along with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Saturday flagged off the state's first Vande Bharat Sleeper Express train between Varanasi and New Delhi, marking a major boost in transportation facilities.

While connecting Varanasi with the national capital, the train will halt at Prayagraj, Kanpur Central, Aligarh and Ghaziabad, connecting several important urban centres and surrounding districts.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the launch of the new rail service as a historic day for those travelling by rail between Delhi and Kashi, saying the new service would not only save time but also improve the overall travel experience.

Addressing a gathering during the ceremony, CM Adityanath thanked PM Modi for the "gift" of the Vande Bharat Sleeper train.

Drawing a reference from former Home Minister late Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the Chief Minister said that just as Sardar Patel unified more than 563 princely states to build an integrated India, Indian Railways today is connecting the country from north to south and east to west, "strengthening the spirit of national unity".

"Travelling from Varanasi to Delhi once took 13 to 14 hours. The state-of-the-art Vande Bharat Sleeper Train will now cover the distance in just 8 to 9 hours, resulting in substantial savings of both time and effort for passengers," he said.

CM Adityanath also remarked that the railways are offering "a month's worth of safe travel for less than what many people spend on tea or paan in a single day".

Highlighting historic improvements in railway infrastructure, he said that all railway lines in Uttar Pradesh are now broad gauge and fully electrified.

"Earlier, unmanned level crossings posed a major challenge and often resulted in loss of lives. These concerns have now been addressed through the construction of railway overbridges and underpasses," he stated.

Referring to the impact of the Swachh Bharat Mission, the Chief Minister said that 157 railway stations in the state have been modernised.

"Many stations now reflect the cultural essence of Kashi and offer an experience comparable to VIP airport lounges. Railway tracks and modern toilets are now marked by cleanliness and hygiene rather than filth," he said.

CM Adityanath further stated that more than 1,000 kilometres of the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor pass through Uttar Pradesh alone, asserting that separate freight lines ensure that raw materials and goods reach traders safely and on time without damage.

Speaking about future rail connectivity, the Chief Minister said that under Prime Minister Modi's vision, a bullet train service between Delhi and Kashi could reduce travel time to just three and a half hours, adding that such a service would be simpler, more convenient, and more affordable than air travel.