WATCH: Chaos At Bengaluru Airport As Family Demands Probe After Chicken Found In Veg Biryani, Video Goes Viral

An eatery at Bengaluru Airport witnessed chaotic and tense scenes after a family traveling from Varanasi discovered chicken pieces in their vegetarian biryani order at Terminal 1 on Saturday, October 31.

In a video shared by an X (formerly Twitter) user, Piyush Agrawal, a family member can be seen holding up a plate of biryani and showing small pieces of chicken mixed into what was ordered as a strictly vegetarian meal at the Taste of India outlet near Gates 16 and 17 of the Kempegowda International Airport.

The user, who is part of the family travelling to Varanasi from Bengaluru, claimed that the outlet admitted to the mistake after airport security and floor management stepped in to mediate the situation.

Also Read:Hyderabad Viral Video: Zepto Delivery Agent Falls Into Open Drain With Bike, Dramatic Rescue Caught On Camera

How Did the Family Find Chicken in Their Veg Meal?

Piyush Agrawal and his family were reportedly travelling from Bengaluru to Varanasi and had stopped at the airport outlet for a quick bite before boarding their flight. However, after ordering vegetarian biryani to share, they noticed small, distinct pieces of chicken mixed into the rice just a few bites in.

In his first Tweet, Piyush stated that the family strictly follows a vegetarian diet, which made the incident particularly painful and hurt their 'religious sentiments', adding that the restaurant manager and chef admitted that the food served to them indeed had a mix of chicken. He even shared two food bills that showed 'Veg Dum Biryani'.

URGENT | BENGALURU AIRPORT T1 At Taste of India, Bengaluru Airport T1 (Gate 16–17), our family ordered VEG BIRYANI, clearly mentioned on the bill, but we were served NON-VEGETARIAN FOOD. We are a strictly vegetarian family, and even children unknowingly consumed it. This has caused severe distress and hurt our religious sentiments. Videos of our conversation with the restaurant manager & chef are attached. They also confirmed the food was having chicken. Bill and other evidence are also attached. We request FSSAI, Bengaluru Airport and concerned authorities to urgently investigate, check CCTV/order records and take strict action. @fssaiindia @BLRAirport @AirSewaIndia @jagograhakjago @PMOIndia @CMofKarnataka @DKShivakumar @JoshiPralhad @PrashantKej @AakashBansal94

- Piyush Agrawal (@PiyushpaviA) October 30, 2026

Piyush Agrawal (@PiyushpaviA) October 30, 2026

In another tweet, Piyush issued a clarification, stating that there were only tiny pieces of chicken scattered inside the dish and the family was unaware that the dish contained non-vegetarian pieces until after a few bites were eaten. He also claimed that the full amount was paid and they were not seeking any refund from the restaurant despite the error,

One Clarification -

Full Non Veg Biryani not received, 3-4 chicken particles found in veg biryani served to us. It was accepted by resturant manager also. Non veg particles were not present at starting and when found we confronted resturant manager. And we since we are pure veg, we faced too much mental harrassment at the airport. Also full bill was paid by us and no refund was taken by us. Anyone can check with resturant.

- Piyush Agrawal (@PiyushpaviA) October 31, 2026

Piyush and his family demanded an official investigation by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India and Kempegowda International Airport management to review kitchen prep logs and CCTV footage.

The X user also shared a clarification, stating that the family had found only tiny pieces of chicken in the biryani rather than a full chicken piece.

Netizens Debate Family's Complaint Over Chicken in Veg Biryani

The chaotic scenes at Bengaluru Airport over chicken allegedly being served in vegetarian biryani sparked a heated debate on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with users divided over the family's complaint and choice of restaurant.

Taking to their X handles, many users questioned the family's decision to order veg food from a restaurant that serves both vegetarian and non-vegetarian food, while others asked whether the family had consumed most of the biryani before discovering chicken pieces inside the rice.

Another section of users defends the family's complaint, arguing that the restaurants must ensure that there is no mix-up between veg and non-veg orders, while some point out that customers have the right to receive exactly what they pay for, regardless of whether an outlet serves both types of food.

@PiyushpaviA You ate the full biryani, including the chicken, stripping into the bone,and then show the leftover bone to complain?

- rasarasa (@karmauntold) October 30, 2026

If you're ordering vegetarian food from an outlet that also serves non-vegetarian food, you're being foolish. You may be strictly following your Dharam and religious beliefs, but the outlet doesn't necessarily care about them. They may use the same utensils, cooking surfaces, or equipment for both vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes. They're not going to maintain separate utensils just to respect your beliefs.

So, if you're serious about maintaining vegetarian food practices, don't order from outlets that serve both. Choose a pure vegetarian outlet instead. Your beliefs deserve consistency, not just blind trust in a restaurant's menu.

- Interior Only (@interior_only) October 31, 2026

@PiyushpaviA why do you guys even eat at outlets that serve non-veg in the first place? if you have such a big problem with it, isn't it just common sense to eat at purely vegetarian restaurants?

- vish (@AngelWithaDih) October 30, 2026

@PiyushpaviA How did it take so much of eating to realise it was non veg?

- Abdullah Deewana (@JeanDmello) October 31, 2026

I believe the customer also needs to take responsibility for their choice. If vegetarian food is a strict requirement for your family, why choose a restaurant that serves both veg and non-veg? Mistakes can happen anywhere. Choosing a pure-vegetarian outlet would have avoided this risk in the first place.

- AKSHAY JAIN (@Akshayj23542356) October 31, 2026

@PiyushpaviA How could you not realise you were eating bones in the vegetable

- Anu (@Atreya534) October 31, 2026

@PiyushpaviA Make them pay through nose, they should be forced to pay lakhs for violating customers sensitive food choice, only then will they learn lessons! Dont leave them!

- Aniruddha (@aNr1857) October 31, 2026

@PiyushpaviA Where is the conversation with the chef and manager in the video? I don't see any such interaction. All I can hear is you people talking.

- Madhuri Adnal (@madhuriadnal) October 31, 2026

@PiyushpaviA Which is why I tell all the strict vegetarians i know, you should never eat at a restaurant which serves both Veg and Non veg food. It's practitcally impossible to keep it totally clean, untouched and is highly prone to human errors. I eat at pure veg locations only.

- Prateek Bohra (@iPrateekBohra) October 31, 2026

@PiyushpaviA Ohh I have taken food from this place many times, thinking it was veg always

- Sanchit Goyal (@sanchitg14) October 31, 2026

@PiyushpaviA Strictly vegitarian people better stick to strictly pure vegitarian restaurants or strictly cooked home food.. not trying to defend i decipline which is a problem in india.. but mistakes can happen..

- Eeswar (@5pints2sleep) October 31, 2026

@PiyushpaviA I am also a vegetarian and I strictly do not go to place where they serve both and if ever they do I accept these mistakes are bound to happen and move on. Faltu me kyoon public ka time pass kar rahe ho. Veg ho to get your food from strictly veg places.

- Deepak (@Deepak924368) October 31, 2026

@PiyushpaviA bro finished the entire plate to discover there were some chicken pieces, interestingly his religious sentiments got hurt first not stomach.

- Mixtape (@Mixtape_Xtweet) October 31, 2026

Meanwhile, Bengaluru airport authorities or the outlet has released an official statement with regard to the allegations. However, the airport security personnel and floor managers had to step in to de-escalate the situation and address the passenger's immediate concerns.

Also Read:Cockroach Milk as Superfood? Elon Musk Calls It 'Gross' as Study Explores Its Potential