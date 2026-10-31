MP CM Announces Rs 443 Crore Development Projects For Betul

MENAFN - IANS) Betul, Oct 31 (IANS) Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday announced development projects worth over Rs 443 crore for Betul district, including a Rs 154-crore irrigation project, four reservoirs and sports facilities costing more than Rs 100 crore.

Addressing a programme in Betul, Yadav said the Ramghati Medium Irrigation Project would be developed at a cost of Rs 154 crore, while four reservoirs would be constructed for Rs 70 crore. A barrage and reservoir would also be built in Ghodadongri.

The district would also get football turfs and indoor and outdoor stadiums at a cost of over Rs 100 crore, besides a tribal museum to preserve the culture and traditions of tribal communities.

The Chief Minister announced Rs 50 crore for a girls' education complex and hostel for tribal students, Rs 50 crore for improving government high schools and Rs 47 crore for road widening.

Another Rs 50 crore would be provided for tap water scheme works.

"Betul is known for its rich forest wealth and natural beauty. These development works will give fresh impetus to the district's overall development," Yadav said, addressing the gathering.

He also announced Rs 15 crore for tourism facilities in the Kukru-Khamla area, where coffee plantations would be developed. A safari gate in the Tapti Conservation Reserve and a butterfly park would be built at costs of Rs 7 crore and Rs 3 crore, respectively.

During the programme, Yadav distributed bonus payments of over Rs 30 crore to 3.69 lakh tendu leaf collectors associated with seven forest divisions.

He said the government had increased the remuneration for tendu leaf collection from Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,000 per standard bag and had distributed more than Rs 80 crore to collectors so far.

"More than 3.69 lakh tendu leaf collectors have received over Rs 30 crore as bonus. This is recognition of their hard work and their rightful entitlement," he stated.

BJP state chief Hemant Khandelwal, who is also an MLA from Betul, addressing the programme, said the increase in tendu leaf collection remuneration reflected the government's commitment to tribal welfare.

Earlier, Yadav and Khandelwal unveiled a statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at Badora village.