Karnataka BJP To Stage Statewide Protests Against Milk, Curd Price Hike

MENAFN - IANS) Davanagere (Karnataka), Oct 31 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will launch protests across Karnataka against the increase in milk and curd prices, State party President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra said on Saturday, accusing the Congress-led state government of burdening ordinary people with successive price hikes.

Speaking to media persons in Davanagere, Vijayendra added that the state government had presented the price hike as a Deepavali and Kannada Rajyotsava gift to the people.

The price of milk had been increased by Rs 8 per litre, while curd prices had also been raised.

The State BJP President said that the state government was preparing to increase bus fares in the coming days.

"We agree that the increase in milk prices will benefit farmers. However, it is not right to burden consumers in the name of helping farmers. The state government should have increased the subsidy on milk and borne the additional expenditure itself," he added.

He alleged that the Congress government had increased the prices of petrol, liquor, milk and stamp duty since coming to power in Karnataka.

People were also facing additional expenses in hospitals, bike taxis and parking, the BJP leader said, adding that the rising cost of living had made life increasingly difficult for ordinary families.

Demanding the withdrawal of the price hike, Vijayendra said the state government should bear the additional expenditure instead of passing it on to consumers.

"Otherwise, the BJP would intensify its agitation across the state," he warned the state government.

Reacting to Congress leader Ugrappa's statement that protests would be held during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit if the Valmiki community's reservation was not included in the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution, Vijayendra accused the Congress of indulging in political theatrics.

He criticised the state government for failing to resolve the problems of sugarcane growers, describing its handling of the issue as "ridiculous".

Citing the special package being provided to farmers in Haryana, Vijayendra urged the Karnataka government to make sincere efforts to address the concerns of sugarcane growers.

Responding to the Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar's statement that there was no money to purchase diesel for buses, he said the BJP had been demanding a white paper on the state's financial condition for the past six months.

"In response to our (BJP's) demand, they have shown their pockets. Is any bigger evidence required?" Vijayendra asked.

He also claimed that around Rs 1,700 crore in subsidies payable to milk producers remained pending.

The inability to purchase diesel for buses indicated that the state exchequer was running dry, he alleged.

Vijayendra said the NDA's victory in all four Legislative Council constituencies was a fitting response from the people to the Congress government and its administrative failures.

He asked what solutions the Congress leaders had offered to people's problems despite repeatedly promising good news in Belagavi.

He accused the state government of focusing on guarantees while neglecting its basic responsibilities.

Welcoming the state government's decision to provide employment opportunities to Kannadigas in the IT and Biotechnology sectors, Vijayendra asked the Chief Minister to clarify how many of the lakhs of vacant posts in various state government departments had been filled.

Responding to queries about internal differences within the BJP, Vijayendra said challenges only increased his enthusiasm.

"Despite facing challenges, we have won all four Legislative Council seats. The confusion within the party will be resolved soon. The issues in Davanagere will also be sorted out. I have complete confidence in the party organisation and the strength of our workers," he added.

Commenting on the Congress's proposed protest in Delhi, Vijayendra alleged that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was frustrated by the growing popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He accused the Congress of conspiring to destabilise the Central government and create anarchy in the country, alleging that it was attempting to create confusion and instability with the support of Communist organisations.

"In response, the BJP has launched a nationwide 'Save Democracy, Eradicate Anarchy' campaign. Various programmes would also be organised across Karnataka as part of the initiative," he said.

A padayatra would be conducted in the Chitradurga division, with around 10,000 people expected to participate.

Public interactions and other programmes would also be organised to create awareness among people.

The campaign would highlight the achievements of the NDA government at the Centre and the public welfare initiatives undertaken under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, Vijayendra added.