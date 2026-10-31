Illegal Infiltrators Aim To Change India's Demography, Destabilise Country: Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Oct 31 (IANS) Union Minister and BJP leader Sukanta Majumdar on Saturday alleged that illegal infiltrators from Bangladesh were part of a larger attempt to change India's demographic composition and destabilise the country, urging people to remain vigilant against such activities.

Addressing reporters here, Majumdar said the people of Assam understood the challenges of illegal immigration better than anyone else in the country, given the state's geographical proximity to Bangladesh and its history of migration-related concerns. "Nobody in India understands the issue of infiltrators better than the people of Assam. Every day, someone or the other is apprehended here. Even yesterday, I saw a news report about 36 people being caught who admitted that they were Bangladeshis and had come from Bangladesh," he said.

Alleging that the objective of such infiltration was to alter India's demography, the Minister said forces seeking to destabilise the country were working towards a larger agenda. "We have to remain alert against these forces. Their objective is to change the demography and destroy India," the BJP leader alleged.

Majumdar also highlighted the Centre's poverty alleviation initiatives, claiming that 500 million people had been brought out of multidimensional poverty during the last 12 years under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. He said the country had witnessed a transformation under the present government, contrasting its achievements with previous governments that, according to him, had only raised slogans such as 'Garibi Hatao'.

The Union Minister particularly emphasised the importance of educating younger generations about national issues, including illegal immigration and its potential implications for national security.

Referring to Generation Z and the upcoming Generation Alpha, Majumdar urged young people to seek information independently and not blindly accept the narratives presented by political leaders. He appealed to citizens to examine facts and raise awareness among the country's youth about issues concerning national security, demographic changes and India's stability.