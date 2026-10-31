PM Modi Attends Rashtriya Ekta Diwas Parade At Ekta Nagar In Gujarat

PM Modi Attends National Unity Day Celebrations

October 31 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday witnessed the 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' parade in Ekta Nagar, Gujarat, on the occasion of National Unity Day, which commemorates the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. A key highlight of this year's celebrations was a special theatrical presentation titled 'Naxal Mukt Bharat', organized by the National School of Drama (NSD). The performance brought together around 2,000 artists from 126 districts across the country that have been impacted by Left-Wing Extremism (LWE). Through a series of evocative performances, the artists portrayed the ground realities and severe challenges faced by local communities in these regions, showcasing their transformative journey toward peace, security, and mainstream development.

Inauguration of New Development Projects

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated, laid the foundation stone and dedicated to the nation various development projects worth over Rs 400 crore in Ekta Nagar. The projects include a sewage and water treatment plant, facade lighting, the upgradation of Narmada Ghat, an IRCTC hotel, and the Rainforest, Unity and Eco Trail at Ekta Nagar, among others. The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone for several projects, including the Gora-Bhandra Road Development, an integrated zero-waste smart solid waste management project, Khalwani Eco Tourism Development and the integrated development of the Cactus and Butterfly Garden. The projects are aimed at developing infrastructure and enhancing tourism facilities in Ekta Nagar.

Tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

PM Modi also paid floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the Statue of Unity in Ekta Nagar, Gujarat, on the occasion of the former Deputy Prime Minister's birth anniversary. Patel's birth anniversary is observed as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day). Since 2014, October 31, the birthday of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel is celebrated as National Unity Day to celebrate his efforts and contributions in convincing several princely states to align with the Indian Union. (ANI)

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