US Ambassador Sergio Gor Confident In Finalizing India Trade Deal

US Ambassador Pushes for Trade Agreement Completion

US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, on Saturday said the trade agreement between the two countries“has been at the finish line for a very long time”, and Washington DC, is determined to complete it. Acknowledging that the negotiations between India and the US have been going on for over a year, Gor noted that reaching such a trade deal takes time, as he cited the India-European Union FTA, which took about 20 years of stop-start negotiations before talks concluded in January 2026.

Speaking to ANI in Atlanta, where the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting is being hosted, the US envoy said, "The trade agreement has been at the finish line for a very long time, and we hope we will be able to get it across the finish line. The one thing I tell people to keep in perspective is that the European Union trade deal with India took almost 20 years. We have been at this for a little over a year, so we have plenty of time, and I am determined that we will get it across the finish line."

Strategic Bilateral Ties and Defence Cooperation

Both India and the US have maintained that they are close to completing the negotiations for the deal. Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal had stated that the India-US trade agreement would not compromise the sensitive interests of Indian farmers or any other stakeholders and would place India at a“very strong comparative advantage” once its details are made public.

Meanwhile, Gor told ANI that the relations between the two countries are at a“higher level than ever before.” He hailed the defence cooperation between India and the US and mentioned the Tarang Shakti Exercise, which featured US Air Force F-35A Lightning II fighter jets in Jodhpur.

Expanding Military and Sectoral Partnerships

Sergio Gor said, "I think that the relationship is great. Pick any sector or any item, and the United States and India are working at it at a higher level than ever before. Whether that involves pharmaceuticals, IT, or military exercises, as you know, India holds more military exercises with the United States than with anyone else. We had 500 troops at Yudh Abhyas, we just concluded Tarang Shakti, and we featured F-35s for the first time ever. On that note, you will see another very interesting military exercise coming up very soon next month."

Exercise Tarang Shakti 2026 was held at Air Force Station Jodhpur from September 26 to October 12. Seven countries, including Australia, the United States of America, the United Arab Emirates, France, Germany, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, participated in the exercise. (ANI)

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