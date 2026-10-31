Universidad Cenfotec Opens 100% Excellence Scholarships For Technology Degrees

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If you're passionate about tech and looking to kickstart or advance your career in IT, Universidad Cenfotec has launched an opportunity for high-performing students and professionals.

The university has officially opened applications for its 100% Excellence Scholarship Program, covering full tuition and course fees for the entire duration of selected degree programs.

Applications are open from now through December 15.

Who Is Eligible?

The scholarship program targets students with outstanding academic records who want to pursue:



Technical Degrees (Carreras Técnicas)

Bachelor's Degrees (Bachillerato Universitario) Master's Degrees (Maestría)

All eligible programs fall under the field of Computer Science and Information Technology.

Specialized Scholarship Categories (STEAM Framework)

Built around the Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM) approach, the university offers grants tailored to different backgrounds and achievements:



Technology: Dedicated to graduates from technical or scientific high schools.

Women in Tech: Designed to promote female participation and inclusion in the technology sector.

Science: Aimed at students with exceptional performance in core sciences (physics, chemistry, biology, and mathematics).

Artists: For individuals with a proven track record in artistic disciplines such as music, theater, painting, and visual arts.

Athletes: For high-performing athletes competing in individual or team sports. Master's Candidates: For university graduates in STEAM fields focused on research and innovation.

Program Requirements & Commitment

For undergraduate applicants (technical and bachelor's degrees), candidates must not be currently employed or enrolled in another educational institution, ensuring complete focus on their academic and professional development.

As part of the program, scholarship recipients will participate in research and innovation projects and complete 10 hours per week of practical work.

How to Apply

Interested candidates can review specific requirements per category and submit their applications online before the December 15 deadline via the official Universidad Cenfotec portal.

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