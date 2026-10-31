Russia To Extend Diesel Export Ban Until Late January 2027

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

MOSCOW, Oct 31 (NNN-TASS) -- The Russian government is preparing to extend its diesel export ban until the end of January 2027, with certain exceptions for global markets, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said, Russian News Agency (TASS) reported.

“Yes, a government decree is currently being drafted to extend the ban on diesel shipments until the end of January next year - effectively for three months. However, as before, specific exceptions will be made for supplies to global markets,” Novak told reporters on Friday.

Earlier on Friday, the Russian government extended a temporary export ban on diesel, marine fuel, and gas oils for direct producers until the end of October.

A general ban on fuel exports remains in effect in Russia through Jan 31, 2027, though the specific restriction for fuel producers was previously set to expire on Sept 30.

Novak told TASS that Russia was beginning to lift its diesel export ban ahead of schedule.

He noted that Russia had already dispatched three tankers carrying Russian diesel to the United States, with a fourth scheduled to depart on Oct 29.

Russian companies may export 500,000 tonnes of diesel in October under agreements to supply the US and global markets.

--NNN-TASS