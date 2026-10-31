Humanitarian Mission From Oleshky Arrives In Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in a post on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

Representatives of the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, medical workers, psychological support services, and volunteer organizations are working at the reception site. Mobile heating points have been set up and hot meals are being provided.

Wheelchairs have been provided for people with limited mobility. A designated area for animals has also been set up, with water and food available. A separate vehicle has been allocated to transport animals as part of the humanitarian mission.

As reported, on October 23, 2026, an agreement to conduct a humanitarian mission in Oleshky was officially confirmed. International humanitarian mediation was provided by U.S. First Lady Melania Trump and her team. Ukraine's Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets confirmed the agreement on the Ukrainian side, while Russia's Commissioner for Human Rights Yana Lantratova confirmed it on the Russian side. Lubinets headed the Ukrainian negotiating team tasked with implementing the mission, while Lantratova led the Russian side.

Humanitarian hub set up to receive participants in mission to temporarily occupied

As part of the mission, the ombudsmen of Ukraine and Russia, acting as heads of the negotiating teams, agreed to establish a ceasefire; clear transport routes to Oleshky of mines; deliver humanitarian aid; and allow anyone who wished to leave to do so, either for Ukrainian government-controlled territory or for the Russian Federation.

To facilitate the humanitarian mission, Ukraine and Russia agreed to observe a ceasefire in the area of temporarily occupied Oleshky from October 27 until 22:59 on November 1.