Rashtriya Ekta Diwas: Security Forces Parade At Ekta Nagar Showcases Anti-Naxal Operations, Sacrifices

MENAFN - IANS) Ekta Nagar (Gujarat), Oct 31 (IANS) Security forces involved in operations against Left-Wing Extremism, including the Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Chhattisgarh Police and Andhra Pradesh Greyhounds, featured prominently in the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas parade at Ekta Nagar on Saturday, with the march-past highlighting their operational roles and sacrifices in the campaign against Naxalism.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi witnessed the parade at the Parade Ground, organised on the 151st birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

The presentation brought together personnel from central and state forces, including decorated officers and units deployed in Naxal-affected regions.

The march-past was led by Superintendent of Police (SP) Subodh Ramesh Mankar, a 2021-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the Gujarat cadre, with Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) Brij Kishor Yadav of Chhattisgarh Police as his deputy.

The BSF contingent was led by Assistant Commandant Rohan Badhawat. According to the officials, 16 BSF battalions were deployed in areas including Kanker and Abujhmad in Chhattisgarh and Malkangiri and Swabhiman Anchal in Odisha.

The force's operations were credited with eliminating 118 Naxalites, securing the surrender of 2,297 and arresting 1,908.

The announcer said 40 BSF personnel had made the supreme sacrifice. The CRPF's elite CoBRA unit, led by Assistant Commandant Ashutosh Tiguyat, was also featured.

Ten CoBRA battalions were deployed in the forests of Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand, where they took part in operations, including 'Operation Black Forest'.

The regular CRPF contingent was led by Assistant Commandant Pratishtha Rai. The parade presentation attributed 1,387 Naxalite deaths, 29,237 arrests and 15,766 surrenders to the force's anti-Naxal operations, while 781 personnel were said to have lost their lives.

Chhattisgarh Police's women Bastar Fighters, led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) Amrita Paikra, represented the role of women personnel in building trust with local communities in Naxal-affected Bastar.

The state's Special Task Force and District Reserve Guard also marched, with their commanders identified as DSP Om Prakash Singh and DSP Kunti Banjare, respectively.

Officials said the Chhattisgarh STF had eliminated 597 Naxalites and secured 870 surrenders, while 47 personnel had been killed and 175 injured. The DRG was credited with eliminating 1,240 Naxalites and securing 9,767 surrenders, with 72 personnel killed and 242 injured.

Other contingents included the CRPF's decorated personnel and Jammu and Kashmir Police officers honoured with the Shaurya Chakra.

The presentation also recognised the bravery of officers who took part in counter-terrorism operations and actions against armed insurgents. Andhra Pradesh Greyhounds, led by DSP K Srinivasa Rao, were credited in the announcement with eliminating 746 Naxalites, arresting 767 and securing 451 surrenders.

The force's 57 personnel who died in operations were also remembered. The parade included the CISF and its role in securing national mining installations in Naxal-affected states.

The announcer said 50 CISF personnel had made the supreme sacrifice in the campaign.

The march-past sought to recognise the role of police and central forces in internal security, while remembering personnel who lost their lives in operations against Naxalism and terrorism.