Andhra: YSRCP Leader Alleges Misuse Of Police Machinery In Pulivendula Local Body Polls

MENAFN - IANS) Vempalli (Andhra Pradesh), Oct 31 (IANS) YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) State General Secretary S.V. Satish Kumar Reddy on Saturday alleged that the ruling TDP in Andhra Pradesh is misusing the police and state administration to suppress democratic processes and target opposition workers in Pulivendula during the ongoing local body elections.

Addressing a press conference at his camp office in Vempalli, Satish Kumar Reddy alleged that the ruling coalition, apprehensive of an electoral setback in the YSRCP stronghold, is resorting to intimidation and administrative pressure rather than seeking public support through democratic means.

He claimed that police, revenue officials and even constitutional institutions are being used to influence the electoral process in favour of the ruling alliance.

Drawing an analogy with a cricket match, he said the government is attempting to influence the“umpires” instead of competing fairly on the political field.

According to him, YSRCP candidates and workers have been facing several obstacles, including obstruction of nomination filings, registration of serious criminal cases, midnight arrests and restrictions on party activists seeking to serve as polling agents.

Reddy alleged that despite being a native of Pulivendula, he was served with police notices barring him from entering the town, while individuals from neighbouring constituencies such as Jammalamadugu, Kamalapuram and Proddatur were allowed free access.

The YSRCP leader also condemned incidents of arson targeting vehicles belonging to party-backed councillor candidates. He alleged that trucks and motorcycles were set ablaze, but no meaningful action has been taken against those responsible. At the same time, he claimed that numerous criminal cases had been filed against YSRCP activists.

Satish Kumar Reddy demanded a probe into reports that financial incentives were allegedly being distributed to police personnel. He said there are reports of financial packages being distributed to police officers, citing Rs 25 lakh for DSPs, Rs 10 lakh for CIs and Rs 5 lakh for SIs.

He questioned whether the nearly 2,000 police personnel deployed in Pulivendula were being used to obstruct YSRCP voters and protect TDP-backed outsiders.

The YSRCP leader stated that Chandrababu and Lokesh were attempting to weaken YS Jagan's political influence through intimidation and misuse of state machinery, but could not suppress public support. He urged citizens to remain fearless, exercise their voting rights and defend democracy against such attacks.