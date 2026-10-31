Nishant Kumar To Attend JD-U Workers' Conference In Varanasi, Party Eyes Expansion In UP

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Oct 31 (IANS) After becoming active in Bihar politics, Nishant Kumar, the son of Janata Dal-United (JD-U) leader Nitish Kumar, is now set to take part in the party's organisational expansion efforts outside the state, government officials said on Saturday.

He will attend a state-level JD-U workers' conference in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi on November 1.

The conference is being viewed as an important step in the party's efforts to strengthen its organisational presence in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.

The JD-U is also exploring the possibility of contesting the elections as part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

According to party sources, workers in Uttar Pradesh had been seeking an opportunity to meet Nishant Kumar.

His visit to Varanasi comes in response to their demand.

Senior JD-U leader and Bihar Minister Shravan Kumar has reviewed preparations for the conference, while office-bearers of the party's Uttar Pradesh unit are also involved in organising the event.

Workers and office-bearers from various districts are expected to participate.

Speaking about the visit, Nishant Kumar said the party's objective was to expand its organisation.

He added that the JD-U had contested elections in other states in the past and said it would seek to participate in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections as an NDA ally.

However, no formal announcement has been made regarding seat-sharing or an electoral arrangement with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state.

The JD-U has had a limited electoral presence in Uttar Pradesh.

In the 2002 Assembly elections, it contested 16 seats and won two, while in 2007 it contested 16 seats and secured one.

In 2012, the party fielded candidates in 219 Assembly constituencies but failed to win any seat. It did not contest the 2017 Assembly elections.

The party now hopes to expand its political footprint by strengthening its organisation and exploring an arrangement with the BJP under the NDA.

Nishant Kumar's participation in the Varanasi conference will also mark one of his first major organisational engagements outside Bihar.

Several senior JD-U leaders from Bihar are expected to accompany him.

With the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections scheduled for 2027, the conference is expected to provide an opportunity for the party leadership to assess its organisational strength and discuss its strategy for the state.