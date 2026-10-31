Tiger Shroff Firing Case: 12Th Accused Remanded To Police Custody

Legal Proceedings in the Tiger Shroff Case

The 12th accused in the Tiger Shroff firing case was produced before the special MCOCA court on Saturday and has been remanded to police custody till November 6. On Friday, the Mumbai Police arrested the 12th accused in Sonipat, Haryana and was bought to Mumbai on transit remand as the investigation into the October 18 shooting incident continues.

After the hearing, lawyer Ajinkya Mirgal, while talking to ANI, said, "In the Tiger Shroff firing case, the 12th accused, Amar, was arrested from Sonipat and brought here on a three-day transit remand. He was produced before the special MCOCA court today, where the prosecution sought 15 days of police custody. However, the argument was that physical custody was not required, as the allegations relate to financial transactions through QR codes, and the relevant information can be obtained directly from banking institutions. After hearing the argument, the court granted police custody until the 6th."

Investigation and Arrest Details

The latest arrest comes a day after the Mumbai Crime Branch detained the suspect in Sonipat with the assistance of the local police on Thursday. Confirming the development, Mumbai Police said, "Acting on specific inputs from its investigation, a Mumbai Crime Branch team has detained one more suspect in Sonipat, Haryana, with the help of the Sonipat Police. Further legal action is under way."

Application of MCOCA Provisions

The Mumbai Police have invoked provisions of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act, 1999, against all the accused in the case. According to the police, the MCOCA provisions were added to the Detection of Crime Branch, Criminal Investigation Department (DCB-CID) case, originally registered on October 19 under Sections 109(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 3 and 25 of the Arms Act. The competent authority granted permission to invoke MCOCA under Section 23(1)(a) of the Act on October 27. Subsequently, Sections 3(1)(ii), 3(2) and 3(4) of MCOCA were added to the case against all accused.

The incident took place around 7 pm on October 18, in Mumbai's Juhu area. Multiple shots were fired at Shroff's car as he was leaving a football club after a football session. While the actor escaped unharmed, his driver sustained injuries. A bystander was also injured in the incident. The case was registered on October 19, and the investigation was subsequently taken over by the Mumbai Crime Branch. With the arrest of the 12th accused in Sonipat, the investigation continues.

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