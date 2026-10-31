Kannur Town Police Apprehend Habitual Offender For Scooter Theft Crime

Police Action in Kannur Scooter Theft Case

Kannur (Keralam) [India], October 31 (ANI): Kannur Town Police have arrested a 31-year-old man in connection with the theft of a parked scooter in Kannur, police said. The arrested accused has been identified as Abdul Muneer,31, a native of Pothuvachery in Edakkad, who is also an accused in several criminal cases.

According to the police, the scooter was stolen on September 6 while it was parked near the Chovva Cooperative Bank in Kannur. The arrest was made following an investigation into the theft. The police team carried out the operation under the direction of Kannur Town Police Station Inspector Mahesh Kandambeth. The team comprised Sub-Inspector Akhil TK, Senior Civil Police Officers Baiju PV and Latheesh MM, and Civil Police Officers Nishanth VK, Ratheesh C and Babu Mani.

Attempted Burglary in Tamil Nadu

Earlier, in a separate incident in Tamil Nadu, a youth was allegedly caught red-handed while attempting to break into a locked house and commit theft in the Kollaimaedu area of Varagoorpatti near Timiri in Ranipet district. The house belongs to 74-year-old Masilamani, a farmer from the area. He had left home on Tuesday evening to attend a relative's wedding in the Gudiyatham area.

At around 10 pm, neighbours reportedly heard noises coming from Masilamani's house and alerted him over the phone. Masilamani then informed his nephew Srinivasan and asked him to go to the house and check. Srinivasan immediately rushed to the house and was shocked to find that the door had been broken open. On hearing continued noises from inside, he entered the house and allegedly found a masked man wearing gloves and attempting to break open the cupboards. Srinivasan reportedly caught the man red-handed. When he removed the man's mask, he identified him as Rajkumar, a youth from the same locality. Following the information, Timiri police reached the spot and took Rajkumar into custody for questioning. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)