Humanitarian Hub Set Up To Receive Participants In Mission To Temporarily Occupied Oleshky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to an Ukrinform correspondent, the hub is ready to receive those evacuated from the city.

Representatives of the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, medical workers, a psychological support service and volunteer organizations are on site. Mobile heating points have been set up, and hot meals are being provided. Wheelchairs are available for people with limited mobility. An area with water and food has also been prepared for pets. A separate vehicle was allocated to transport animals as part of the humanitarian mission.

A medical mission representative at the humanitarian hub, doctor Bohdan Komlevyi, told reporters that everyone arriving will first undergo a medical examination, and first aid will be provided on site if necessary.

"We have all the specialists, from surgeons to physicians. If anyone needs urgent medical assistance, we will immediately take them to a medical facility," Komlevyi said.

Yuliia Stefaniuk, a representative of World Central Kitchen in Ukraine, told reporters that dietary meals, children's food packages and pet food had been prepared for those leaving Oleshky.

"We have adapted the meals to accommodate possible dietary restrictions, including low-fat broths. We have borshch, a traditional dish associated with home. We want them to feel that they are returning to their family. We have prepared buckwheat with chicken, a dietary meal to help them regain their strength, as they still have a journey ahead. For the children, we have special packages with treats, hematogen, which is important during the autumn-winter period, fruit purees and snacks to lift their spirits. We will also give them fruit and sweet muffins for the road," Stefaniuk said.

Evacuated residents of Oleshky to reach Ukrainian-controlled territory within hours – Arakhamia

She added that, together with the Hachiko Foundation, they had provided food, water and pet carriers for domestic animals.

Hot drinks are also being served to people waiting to welcome their family members from Oleshky.

One of the women, Zhanna, left Oleshky after Russia blew up the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant. She came to the border area after learning about the humanitarian mission to meet her husband. She brought him some salo (cured pork fat).

"He loves salo. He promised to bring me his homemade pickled tomatoes. Kherson-style pickled tomatoes and Kyiv salo – that will make a fantastic dinner. It's emotionally difficult. For three years, we communicated only by phone. Imagine what the people leaving there must be going through – it's a shock, it's grief over everything they've lost. They will need time to recover," she said.

She also said the situation in Oleshky is difficult. The humanitarian mission had now delivered food there, and recently the Ukrainian Armed Forces had also been delivering humanitarian supplies by drone.

"If the road to the villages is demined, perhaps people will be able to bring in food. My husband lived for three years on what he grew himself," Zhanna said.

Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets reported on Telegram that the participants in the humanitarian mission to Oleshky were already in Belarus.

"We'll be home soon! We are now in the Republic of Belarus – together with our people and even their pets!" Lubinets wrote.

As reported, agreements to carry out a humanitarian mission to Oleshky were officially confirmed on October 23, 2026. International humanitarian mediation was provided by U.S. First Lady Melania Trump and her team. The agreements were confirmed on the Ukrainian side by Ukraine's Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets and on the Russian side by Russian Human Rights Commissioner Yana Lantratova.

Lubinets headed the Ukrainian negotiating team responsible for implementing the mission, while his Russian counterpart, Lantratova, led the Russian team. As part of the mission, the ombudsmen, acting as heads of the negotiating teams, agreed to establish a ceasefire, clear transport routes to Oleshky of mines, deliver humanitarian aid, and allow anyone wishing to leave to travel either to territory controlled by the Ukrainian government or to the Russian Federation.

To enable the humanitarian mission, Ukraine and Russia agreed to observe a ceasefire in the area around temporarily occupied Oleshky from October 27 until 22:59 on November 1.