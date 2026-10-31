Unmanned Systems Forces Could Account For 40% Of All Russian Troops Neutralized In October Colonel Veres

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Colonel Kyrylo Veres, commander of the K-2 Brigade, said this in an interview with Ukrinform.

"The USF as a branch of the military will probably account for 40% of all enemy personnel neutralized this month [October 2026]. Forty percent is a compelling argument. The most compelling one," Veres said.

He also highlighted the role played in developing the Unmanned Systems Forces by the appointment of Robert Brovdi as their commander in June 2025 and their integration with the Drone Line project.

"After the Drone Line was integrated with the USF and the new USF commander took office, we started achieving huge results. Unit commanders were given the opportunity to purchase whatever they wanted, manage their own budgets, and were simply told: do your job as well as you can. They simply stopped interfering with us and gave us the freedom to do things the way we saw fit," Veres said.

Ukraine's Alpha unit hits 26 Russian air defense systems, neutralizes over 7,600 troops in September

Asked about the latest changes along the line of contact, he highlighted Operation Vivaldi.

"As far as the 3rd Army Corps is concerned, there is Operation Vivaldi, and everyone can see its results. Our brigade also played a significant role in it. Of course, we cannot compare ourselves with the infantry, which did all the work – we did not take part in assault operations. But when it comes to destroying enemy personnel, our contribution to the unmanned component was very significant," the colonel said.

Veres also commented on the record losses suffered by Russian forces, which amounted to 46,230 personnel in September.

"They are sending in more troops, and more are dying. The more they advance, the more they die. And the sooner the critical moment will come when they start thinking about their losses. Sooner or later, it will come – whether at 100,000 killed, 200,000 or 46,000 – but it will come all the same," he said.

At the same time, Veres added: "If they send in even more troops, we will kill them in much greater numbers – in direct proportion. And I am confident that we are capable of not losing a single piece of territory in our area of responsibility."

As Ukrinform reported, Russian forces lost 46,230 personnel in September, the highest monthly figure in 2026. Compared with January, their losses increased by 14,520, or 45.8%.

Photo: Ukrainian Armed Forces