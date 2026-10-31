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Zelensky Arrives In Istanbul For Erdogan Talks

Zelensky Arrives In Istanbul For Erdogan Talks


Date: 2026-10-31 09:06:49

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he arrived in Istanbul with his team ahead of talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, with Black Sea shipping among the issues on the agenda.

Writing on X, Zelensky said he was working to strengthen protection for Ukrainians, deepen ties with Turkey and advance "real diplomatic prospects." He also said a meeting with Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople was planned during his visit.

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