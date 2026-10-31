Israeli Army Launches Fresh Airstrikes, Machine-Gun Fire In Southern Lebanon

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

BEIRUT/ISTANBUL, Oct 31 (NNN-Anadolu) -- The Israeli army carried out fresh airstrikes, an explosion and machine-gun fire across southern Lebanon early Saturday, Anadolu Ajansi (AA) reported, citing Lebanon's state-run National News Agency.

The attacks came despite a United States (US)-brokered framework agreement signed by Lebanon and Israel in June and renewed diplomatic efforts to address security disputes between the two sides.

Israeli strikes and military operations targeted several locations across southern Lebanon, including the districts of Nabatieh, Bint Jbeil and Marjayoun, according to the news agency.

In Nabatieh district, Israeli warplanes struck an area between the towns of Nabatieh al-Fawqa and Kfar Tebnit.

Another Israeli airstrike targeted the outskirts of Baraachit in Bint Jbeil district, the agency said.

In Marjayoun district, Israeli forces carried out an explosion in the town of Tallousa, while a drone flew at low altitude over nearby towns, according to the report.

It said that Israeli forces also opened machine-gun fire from the direction of Khiam toward agricultural land in Ibl al-Saqi.

Israeli warplanes separately struck an area between the towns of Adshit al-Qusayr and Taybeh.

In Tyre district, Israeli drones flew at low altitude over the city of Tyre and surrounding towns, reaching both banks of the Litani River in the Qasmiyeh area.

According to an Anadolu correspondent, Israeli drones have continued flying over Beirut's southern suburbs since the morning.

The latest Israeli attacks followed US-sponsored military and technical talks between Lebanon and Israel in Tampa, Florida, on Oct 20 to 21.

The meetings ended without an announced breakthrough or a joint statement.

Reports indicated that the sides agreed to continue negotiations, although disagreements remained over Israel's withdrawal from Lebanon and the disarmament of Hezbollah.

The June framework agreement provides for a gradual Israeli withdrawal from occupied Lebanese territories in exchange for the deployment of the Lebanese army and the disarmament of armed groups.

Despite the agreement, Israel has continued military operations in Lebanon.

Since March 2, the attacks have killed at least 4,386 people, wounded 12,407 others and displaced more than one million people, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry.

--NNN-ANADOLU