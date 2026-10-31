Dataline announced a $10.6 million funding round alongside the initial cohort of AI Data Launch partners, marking a major step toward becoming the data lifeline in the era of AI.

Road Town, BVI, October 31, 2026, ZEX PR WIRE - The round was co-led by Lattice and Samsung-backed Dispersion Capital, with participation from AI fund Symbolic Capital. Dataline also drew a deep bench of strategic backers spanning web2 and web3, including Coinbase Ventures, Anagram, a former Head of the CFTC, and founders and partners from Robinhood, Venmo, Anchorage, NEA, General Catalyst, Jump Capital, and FalconX.

The Data Launch cohort brings together a roster of leading AI and web3 projects to establish the best data for AI, including Kite, Aerodrome, B3OS, Sentient, Sahara, Hyperliquid, Polymarket, Kalshi, Primus, Cluster, Apro, Base, Robinhood Chain, BNB, Sui, TON, and others. As part of the launch, Dataline co-announced with Base and Robinhood Chain that builders on both chains will get free Dataline access.

The raise builds on early traction that has already validated demand for the network. To date, Dataline has powered 19.4 million onchain transactions with a 96.4% agent task success rate and grown a community of more than 300,000 people worldwide. The protocol was also named a winner of the 2025 BNB Chain AI Hackathon.

Community participation is growing alongside network usage. Dataline's first quest with Legion drew over 1,000 unique participants, who completed over 750 quests and over 1,000 raids. Quest 2 begins October 15, providing the community with another chance of earning rewards. In November, Dataline plans to hold a Uniswap Continuous Clearing Auction (CCA) on Base and on Robinhood Chain.

OpenRouter for data

Autonomous AI agents are only as good as the strength of the data behind them. Dataline is the decentralized network for agent-payable data, providing a two-sided marketplace where anyone can publish a feed and any agent can pay per call with x402. Just as OpenRouter is the routing layer for AI tokens, Dataline is the routing layer for AI data. Via a single integration, every API response carries an AI confidence score weighing source reliability, freshness, and consistency, so agents can flag or refuse bad data before acting on it.

Bringing more data online

In addition to Dataline's curated and verified feeds, the protocol also lets anyone publish data and price it per call, like a job board for data where AI agents and humans alike can post and pick up work. A requester posts a bounty for the data they need, and any fulfiller in the network claims it, supplies the data, and gets paid. Payments settle instantly through x402, sellers' credentials never leave the gateway, and an optional zero-knowledge attestation tier lets providers attach a verifiable proof bundle to every response.

Quality is enforced economically rather than by any central authority. Fulfillers stake tokens to submit their responses: good data earns the bounty, while bad data gets the stake slashed. The result is a constantly expanding marketplace of cross-verified, custom-fetched data on demand.

Data is the lifeblood of AI

“After building AI agents ourselves, we realized that clean and reliable data is the lifeblood of AI,” said Nuo Shi, cofounder of Dataline.“Today's AI is capable enough to know what data it needs, sometimes better than we do. So we built an open network that not only delivers the most reliable data streams, but also lets AI request help to gather the data it can't reach on its own.”

About Dataline

Dataline is the decentralized data network for AI agents, providing one integration for all markets. The protocol delivers cross-verified data sources with AI-generated confidence scores, along with a network of custom-fetched data requests to power a smarter AI workforce.

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