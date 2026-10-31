Decision To Hike Milk Price Taken To Protect Farmers: Shivakumar

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Oct 31 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Saturday defended the recent milk price hike, stating that the decision was taken to protect farmers and ensure the proper care of gau matas (cows) during the ongoing drought period.

The Karnataka government and the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) have announced an Rs 8 per litre hike in the retail price of Nandini milk, along with a Rs 14 per litre increase for curd, effective November 1, 2026.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Shivakumar said there had been a demand to increase the price of milk by Rs 12 per litre, while milk prices in neighbouring states were significantly higher.

“The decision was necessary to protect farmers and cows. Milk production is also coming down due to drought. To protect cows, they need to be provided with good food. For farmers to provide proper feed to their cattle, they need to be financially sound,” he said.

Shivakumar said that if farmers did not have sufficient income, they would be forced to reduce spending on cattle feed, which could adversely affect the animals.

“We should protect Goumatas during this drought period. We have taken this decision after giving it careful thought for years,” the Chief Minister said.

He maintained that the government had considered the financial difficulties faced by dairy farmers before taking the decision, adding that the increase was necessary at a time when milk production was declining.

Responding to concerns over prices of other dairy products, Shivakumar said the government could not directly control the prices of curd.

“We have controlled the prices of milk. Regarding fat content, if there is more fat, a rate will be fixed accordingly. This also needs to be kept in mind,” he said.

The Chief Minister reiterated that the decision on the milk price hike was taken after considering the demands of farmers, the declining milk production caused by drought and the need to ensure adequate care and feed for cattle.