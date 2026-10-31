Assam CM Sarma Mocks Congress, Invokes Rahul Gandhi's Potato-To-Gold Remark

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Oct 31 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday took a sarcastic swipe at the Congress, questioning the party's repeated use of the allegation that its political opponents are scared and challenging it to explain how it measures fear.

In a post on social media platform X, Chief Minister Sarma said that whenever the Congress runs out of logic and arguments, it resorts to its favourite political jibe, "They are scared!"

"Whenever Congress runs out of logic and arguments, they come up with their favourite tweet -- 'They are scared!'" the Chief Minister said.

Taking his sarcasm further, CM Sarma posed a question to Congress leaders, asking what equipment they use to measure fear and determine whether a political leader or party is actually scared.

"Which equipment do you (Congress) use to measure fear? Is it the famous 'potato-to-gold' machine or have you invented something new?" he asked.

The Chief Minister also asked the Congress to share the technology it supposedly uses to measure fear so that others could also determine "who got scared and how much".

His reference to the potato-to-gold machine was a jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, recalling a remark that has frequently featured in BJP's political attacks against the Congress.

The social media post reflects the continuing war of words between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress, with leaders from both sides regularly using social media platforms to target their political opponents.

Chief Minister Sarma has frequently taken to X to counter Opposition's criticism and attack the Congress leadership, often employing sarcasm and references to past political controversies.

The latest remarks come amid continuing political sparring between the two parties over allegations of political intimidation, the functioning of investigative agencies and the conduct of their respective leaders.

While the Congress has repeatedly accused the BJP of targeting opposition leaders, the BJP has dismissed such allegations and questioned the Opposition's political arguments.

Chief Minister Sarma's latest social media post adds another exchange to the ongoing political confrontation between the two parties.