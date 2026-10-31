'Remarry, Rebuild Your Life': Pune Woman Jumps From 18Th Floor With Son, Leaves Note For Husband

A 33-year-old woman and her six-year-old son died after falling from a residential building in Maharashtra's Pimpri-Chinchwad on Friday evening. Police have recovered around 8-page note from their home and are examining its contents as part of the investigation into the deaths.

The woman, identified as Ekta Bangad, lived at Signature Park with her husband, Manoj Bangad, and their son, Madhav. The incident took place at around 6.30 pm. Manoj works as an engineer at an IT company in Pune. Police said preliminary information suggests that Ekta and the child fell from the building. They were found dead following the incident. Officers from Wakad Police Station reached the residential complex and began an investigation.

पुणे की एक इमारत की 18वीं मंजिल से कूदने के बाद एक महिला और उसके छह साल के बेटे की मौत हो गई.. Singh'am (@ASD24X7) October 30, 2026

Police examine note recovered from home

According to reports, police are investigating a note, apparently seven to eight pages long, recovered from the family's residence. According to reports about the note's contents, Ekta wrote about her relationship with her husband, her concerns about the future and her worries about how the family would cope in her absence. According to a report by India Today, she urged her husband to marry again and rebuild his life.

The note is also said to refer to their son's future and the emotional difficulties he might face. Police are verifying its contents and examining whether they help explain the circumstances leading up to the deaths.

Officials have not publicly established a motive.

The note is one part of the inquiry; investigators will assess it alongside witness accounts and other available evidence before drawing conclusions about the deaths.

Woman reportedly had a long-standing spinal condition

According to preliminary reports, Ekta had been dealing with a spinal condition for several years. She had reportedly visited different hospitals for treatment but had not received a definitive diagnosis.

Her health difficulties were also mentioned in the note, according to reports. Police are looking into this information alongside other details as they reconstruct the events before Friday evening. No further medical details have been officially confirmed. Wakad Police register accidental death report Wakad Police have registered an accidental death report in connection with the deaths and are continuing their investigation. Officers are examining the recovered note and gathering information to establish the sequence of events.

The deaths have shocked residents of Signature Park and the wider Pimpri-Chinchwad area. The investigation is ongoing, and police have not announced any final conclusions about the circumstances surrounding the incident.

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