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Baku Boulevard To Host Concert On Victory Day


Date: 2026-10-31 08:31:34

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 31. A celebratory concert will be held in connection with Victory Day on November 8.

Organized jointly by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Baku City Executive Power, the concert will take place at the Seaside National Park in Baku, near the Clock Tower.

Dedicated to the sixth anniversary of the victory achieved by the Azerbaijani Army over the enemy during the 44-day Patriotic War, under the leadership of the President and Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, the concert will feature renowned Azerbaijani artists, including singers and dance ensembles.

The evening will conclude with a fireworks display.

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Trend News Agency

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