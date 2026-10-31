USS Theodore Roosevelt, HMAS Stuart Conduct Sailor Exchange

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Sailors aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) and Royal Australian Navy Anzac-class frigate HMAS Stuart (FFH 153), exchanged professional knowledge and cultural experiences during Exercise Keen Sword 27 (KS27), Oct. 22, 2026.

The cross-deck exchange brought 14 Sailors from the two ships together to observe daily operations, learn from their counterparts and strengthen cooperation between the U.S. Navy and Royal Australian Navy.

Australian Sailors aboard Roosevelt prepared meals in the ship's galley, assisted with electronic maintenance and participated in a physical fitness program. Theodore Roosevelt Sailors aboard Stuart conducted fuel quality checks, stood bridge watches and trained in firefighting procedures.

Able Seaman (Maritime Technician) Eoin Gartland of the Royal Australian Navy said the exchange provided a valuable opportunity to work alongside U.S. Navy Sailors and observe the cooperation between the two navies firsthand.

U.S. Navy Senior Chief Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Fuel) Ryan Bucchi, who visited Stuart, said the Australian crew's hospitality and technical expertise stood out during his time aboard the frigate.

“It was a once in a lifetime experience. I am truly honored and privileged for the opportunity to represent the U.S. Navy and Theodore Roosevelt,” said Bucchi.“My initial impression was how friendly and welcoming the Australian crew was. Their knowledge and professionalism for their ship was a sight to behold.”

Beyond the technical training, Sailors from both countries shared personal experiences, perspectives and values, building relationships that support cooperation at sea.

The exchange highlighted the longstanding U.S.-Australia alliance and the importance of working together to improve naval interoperability and support stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

Keen Sword is a biennial bilateral field training exercise involving the U.S. military, Royal Australian Navy, Japan Self-Defense Forces and other multinational participants. The exercise focuses on improving readiness and interoperability while strengthening alliances.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

USS Theodore Roosevelt, HMAS Stuart Conduct Sailor Exchange News Provided By DVIDS - Georgia October 31, 2026, 12:29 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.