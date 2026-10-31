Sardar Patel's Vision Of Unity Must Guide Future Generations, Says Gujarat Deputy CM

MENAFN - IANS) Vadodara, Oct 31 (IANS) Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi on Saturday urged people to carry forward Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's vision of national unity and work collectively towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi's goal of a developed India by 2047, as he flagged off a 'Run for Unity' in Dabhoi to mark Patel's 151st birth anniversary.

The event, held at the Dabhoi College Ground as part of National Unity Day celebrations, saw the participation of a large number of students, residents, elected representatives and government officials.

MLA Shailesh Mehta, District Development Officer Anand Patil and Vadodara Rural Superintendent of Police (SP) Sushil Agrawal were among those present.

Addressing the gathering, Sanghavi said the programme was not a government, political or community event but one intended to convey the message that all people were united.

"Today's programme conveys the message that we are all one," he said.

Recalling Patel's role in the integration of 562 princely states after Independence, the Deputy CM called upon people to take a pledge to remain united and ensure that future generations continued to contribute to the country's development.

"On the 151st birth anniversary of Sardar Saheb, let us take a resolve that all coming generations will remain united and always participate in India's journey of development," he said.

Sanghavi also referred to the Statue of Unity, built in honour of Patel, saying that people from across the world, including those from countries that had once ruled India, visited the monument to pay their respects to the leader.

"Lakhs of visitors come every year to learn about Patel and see the statue. It is a matter of pride for the country," he said.

He urged people not to restrict the spirit of the Run for Unity to October 31 but to keep Patel's ideals alive throughout the year and work together as Indians towards national development.

The Deputy CM also appealed to citizens to align themselves with Patel's vision of unity and the Prime Minister's vision for "Viksit Bharat @2047".

Before the run, Sanghavi and other officials paid floral tributes to Patel's statue. Participants also took the Unity Pledge.

The run began at the Dabhoi College Ground and passed through the Arts and Science College, the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC), Sardar Patel's statue and Radhe Complex before concluding at the Arts and Science College.