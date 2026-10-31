Centre Discusses Plan For Clean Delhi With Civic Sanitation Staff

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 31 (IANS) Union Capital Development Secretary D. Thara on Saturday led discussions for planning a shared roadmap for clean Delhi, bringing together sanitation inspectors, supervisors, urban local body officials and representatives of New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

Thara interacted with key stakeholders at a workshop for collectively identifying practical solutions for making the national capital cleaner, healthier and more liveable, an official said.

The workshop on "Planning a Shared Roadmap for Clean Delhi" was organised by Department of Capital Development under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) in collaboration with Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban, the official said in a statement.

Thara congratulated the Sanitary Inspectors and Supervisors for their tireless efforts and commitment towards improving cleanliness standards across Delhi.

She said, "The most vital part of any municipality is its sanitation workforce -- the Sanitation Inspectors and staff. While a doctor provides medicine after diagnosis, we are the team that works before the doctor. By ensuring cleanliness and sanitation for all, we prevent disease."

"We are the true givers of health to society, as our 'Swachhata' (cleanliness) work reduces illness and enables citizens to lead a healthier, higher quality of life," she added.

The workshop saw extensive interactive discussion around 10 critical questions aimed at developing a collective roadmap for a Clean Delhi.

The deliberations focused on some of the most pressing urban sanitation challenges, including the reasons Delhi continues to struggle with visible cleanliness despite significant investments and efforts; strategies for transitioning towards a bin-less city through more efficient and frequent door-to-door waste collection; recurring Garbage Vulnerable Points (GVPs) and measures to prevent littering and waste from entering water bodies; and ensuring that public toilets remain clean, safe and functional throughout the day.

"The discussions also explored ways to improve citizen grievance redressal systems. Best practices were highlighted as success stories while also sharing photographs and incidents requiring focused efforts and targeted interventions," the statement said.