PM Modi Attends 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' Celebrations At Gujarat's Ekta Nagar

MENAFN - IANS) Ekta Nagar (Gujarat), Oct 31 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday participated in the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebrations at the Parade Ground in Ekta Nagar of Gujarat's Narmada district, marking the 151st birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

The celebrations featured the Ekta Parade, showcasing contingents from state police forces, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and central police organisations, along with cultural performances and demonstrations by security personnel.

The programme highlights the contribution of security forces to national security and their role in the fight against armed Left-Wing Extremism.

The parade included 16 marching contingents from nine states and one Union Territory, four CAPFs, the National Cadet Corps (NCC) and a marching band.

Special attractions included an NSG 'Hell March' contingent, daredevil motorcycle displays by men and women personnel of the Border Security Force (BSF) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and a demonstration combining different Indian martial arts by the BSF.

A piped band performance by schoolchildren and a 'Surya Kiran' flypast by the Indian Air Force were also among the scheduled highlights.

The Prime Minister is also scheduled to administer the National Unity Pledge as part of the observance.

This year's celebrations placed particular emphasis on the government's claim that armed Naxalism had been brought to an end in the country.

The Union Home Ministry had said the parade would feature police and CAPF contingents that had been at the forefront of operations against Left-Wing Extremism.

Short films highlighting their work and achievements are expected to be screened as the contingents passed the Prime Minister.

A theatrical presentation on 'Naxal Mukt Bharat', organised by the National School of Drama, involved around 2,000 artistes drawn from 126 districts that had experienced armed Naxalism.

The performance was designed to depict the difficulties faced by communities in affected areas and their transition towards peace and development.

Around 5,000 people from these districts were also invited to attend the celebrations. The cultural programme and tableaux are based on the theme 'Vande Mataram', marking 150 years of the national song.

Around 5,000 artistes from across the country were brought together for a cultural presentation representing India's regional traditions and the spirit of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat'.

The tableaux are also based on designs submitted by citizens through national-level and Gujarat-level competitions, a departure from the conventional practice of having government departments and state governments design them.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi paid floral tributes to Patel at the Statue of Unity, which stands near the Sardar Sarovar Dam.

He also inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for 31 tourism and infrastructure projects worth Rs 426.71 crore in Ekta Nagar, and visited the 'Rain Forest' and 'Vaman Vriksha Vatika'.

Rashtriya Ekta Diwas is observed every year on October 31 to commemorate Patel's birth anniversary and his contribution to the integration of princely states after Independence.

The annual celebrations at Ekta Nagar bring together police and security forces, cultural groups and people from different parts of the country to mark his legacy.