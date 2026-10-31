BSNL Rs 1,499 Vs Rs 1,999: Check Daily Cost, Data Benefits And Calling Offers

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) BSNL gives tough competition to private telecom operators with its long validity prepaid plans. We compare the Rs 1499 and Rs 1999 recharge options that offer over 300 days of validity to help you pick the right one.

BSNL regularly launches new plans and offers to challenge private telecom companies. Users show massive interest in BSNL recharges right now because the company provides budget-friendly prepaid options.

We break down two specific long-term plans today. The Rs 1499 and Rs 1999 prepaid plans offer over 300 days of validity. We explain the exact benefits of both plans so you can decide which one works best for you.

The BSNL Rs 1499 prepaid plan gives you exactly 300 days of validity. You get a total of 32GB data for the entire period.

The plan includes unlimited local, STD, and roaming voice calls. You also get 100 free SMS every day. BSNL does not offer any OTT benefits with this pack. Your internet speed drops to 40Kbps once you finish the 32GB data limit. You can always buy separate data vouchers if you need more internet.

The Rs 1999 prepaid plan clearly offers more data and extra validity days compared to the Rs 1499 plan. You get much better overall value when you choose the BSNL Rs 1999 recharge. Some users might want more daily data on a strict budget. You can pick the BSNL Rs 599 prepaid plan if you need 3GB daily data for exactly 70 days.

The BSNL Rs 599 prepaid plan packs a solid 3GB of daily data. You get exactly 70 days of validity with this recharge. This means you enjoy a massive 210GB total data. Your internet speed reduces to 40Kbps after you exhaust the daily 3GB limit. The plan also bundles unlimited local, STD, and roaming voice calls. You receive 100 free SMS every day as well.

The BSNL Rs 1999 prepaid plan delivers 1.5GB data every single day. You get a massive 330 days of validity with this specific recharge. This means you collect a total of 495GB data over the plan duration.

The pack includes unlimited local, STD, and roaming voice calls. You also get 100 SMS per day. Your browsing speed drops to 40Kbps once you hit the daily 1.5GB data cap.