IFL 2026-27 Opening Weekend Concludes With Thrilling Sunday Matches

IFL 2026-27 Opening Weekend Finale

The opening weekend of the Indian Football League (IFL) 2026-27 season will conclude on Sunday, November 1, with a double-header featuring three top-six finishers from last season alongside the league's newest promoted outfit. In the afternoon clash at the Vidyadhar Nagar Stadium in Jaipur, Rajasthan United FC will play host to Sreenidi Deccan FC at 16:00 IST, according to a release. Later in the evening, five-time national champions Dempo Sports Club will take on IFL debutants FC Bengaluru United at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Margao, Goa, with kick-off slated for 18:30 IST.

Rajasthan United FC vs Sreenidi Deccan FC

Both Rajasthan United FC and Sreenidi Deccan FC enter the new 20-match double-leg campaign looking to build on strong top-tier showings from the 2025-26 season, where both clubs qualified for the Championship Round. Last season, Sreenidi Deccan FC finished third in the standings with 26 points from 14 matches (seven wins, five draws, and two defeats), three points behind champions Diamond Harbour FC (29) and two behind runners-up Shillong Lajong FC (28). Rajasthan United FC finished in fourth with 18 points from 14 matches (five wins, three draws, and six losses). Now led by Italian head coach Giuseppe Cristaldi, Rajasthan United FC have reshaped their squad ahead of the new season. The hosts have added Spanish centre-back Adri Castellano and experienced defender Harmanjot Khabra to their backline, alongside Brazilian forward Diego Maurício, Spanish midfielder Pedro Astray, and wingers Pangambam Naoba Meitei and Thomyo Shimray.

Speaking ahead of his first IFL match in charge, Cristaldi pointed to the focus and unity within the Rajasthan camp. "The preparation has gone well. The team is focused and united, which in football is sometimes even more important than technical and tactical aspects," Rajasthan United FC head coach Giuseppe Cristaldi said. "I strongly believe in the mental side of the game, and from that point of view, we are spot on. With 11 teams, 20 games, and 60 points available, every match carries the same value regardless of the opponent. We are starting at home, and we want to turn our positive energy into points on the pitch."

Winger Novin Gurung, who enters his sixth season with Rajasthan United FC, echoed his coach's thoughts on opening the campaign in Jaipur. "I am grateful for the trust and support the club has shown me over the last six seasons," Novin Gurung said. "I have seen this club grow on and off the pitch, and this year we have a balanced mix of experienced players and young talent. Starting the season at home in front of our supporters gives us extra confidence, and we will go all out for three points."

Visitors Sreenidi Deccan FC, now under the charge of Spanish head coach Antonio Rueda, have reinforced their squad with experienced Indian internationals Pritam Kotal, Pronay Halder, Nishu Kumar, and Jerry Mawihmingthanga, while retaining goalkeeper Kamaljit Singh. "I am happy to return to India with a strong project and a talented group of players," Sreenidi Deccan FC head coach Antonio Rueda said. "It is a difficult opening match because Rajasthan have quality foreign and Indian players. We have analysed their squad, we respect them, and we are prepared to execute our game plan."

On the addition of seasoned domestic players, Rueda added, "We are pleased with these signings because they bring top-level experience from Indian football and the national team. It creates the right environment for our younger players to develop alongside established professionals."

Colombian striker and club captain David Castañeda returns to lead the line for Sreenidi Deccan FC for a sixth consecutive season. "Sreenidi Deccan feels like home to me," Castañeda said. "Last season we came close to the title, and we learned from that experience. The new arrivals have brought quality, technique, and leadership to the dressing room. My message to my teammates is simple: we have to treat all 20 matches like finals and compete together as a unit."

Head-to-Head Record

Sreenidi Deccan FC hold a commanding edge in this fixture. Across 10 previous competitive meetings across all competitions (including eight in the IFL/I-League), Sreenidi Deccan has registered seven wins to Rajasthan United's two, with one match ending in a draw. In the IFL/I-League specifically, the Deccan Warriors have won six of their eight clashes, including both encounters in the 2025-26 season-a 2-1 win in Hyderabad on April 12, 2026, followed by a dramatic 2-1 stoppage-time victory in the Championship Round on April 24, 2026.

Dempo SC vs FC Bengaluru United

In Fatorda, a storied Goan institution meets a club making its maiden appearance at this level. FC Bengaluru United enter the Indian Football League for the first time in club history after securing promotion as runners-up in the 2025-26 I-League 2 season. In a nail-biting final day of the second-division campaign on May 15, 2026, FC Bengaluru United played out a crucial 1-1 draw against GMSC at the Neville D'Souza Ground in Mumbai. That result took the Bengaluru outfit to 15 points from eight matches (four wins, three draws, and one loss), tying them on points with United Sports Club (who drew 1-1 with champions Delhi FC in Kalyani). Courtesy of a superior goal difference (+6, with 12 goals scored and 6 conceded, compared to United SC's +2, FC Bengaluru United clinched the second promotion berth to step up to the IFL.

Coached by former India international Nallappan Mohanraj and captained by Lalramdinsanga Ralte, the debutants have retained their promoted core while adding Colombian duo Maikoll Herrera and Brayan Cundumí alongside Russian striker Marat Tarek to adapt to the three-foreigner on-pitch regulation.

Speaking ahead of the club's historic IFL bow, Mohanraj expressed gratitude to the club leadership and outlined his determination to establish FC Bengaluru United as a permanent force in the league, noting the history of promoted clubs from Karnataka. "First of all, I am very thankful to our club owners, Shibulal and Gaurav, for the opportunity they have given me as head coach and for everything they have done over the years to bring this club to where it belongs today," FC Bengaluru United Head Coach Nallappan Mohanraj said. "We are really proud of the players who earned promotion for us last season, and as the only club from Karnataka competing in the IFL, it is going to be a very exciting season."

Addressing the opening test against Dempo SC and the club's season objectives, Mohanraj added, "Dempo Sports Club have a rich history in Indian football. I played against Dempo during my playing career, and now facing them away from home as a coach in our opening game is going to be really interesting. Over the past two decades, clubs from Karnataka have been promoted to the league thrice-HAL twice and Sporting Bengaluru once-and unfortunately, all three times they were relegated in the very same season. We are determined to make sure that is not the case with FC Bengaluru United. We are well-prepared for the entire campaign, and we want to stay at this level and push as high up the table as possible."

For FC Bengaluru United's longest-serving player Srijith R, who has been with the club since its inception, Sunday's fixture represents the culmination of a long journey. "Having been part of this club since its establishment, this is a very special moment for me," Srijith R said. "We have faced a lot of challenges on this journey with the single objective of qualifying for the IFL. As a local lad, stepping onto this big stage and competing against so many legacy clubs in the IFL means a great deal to me, and we are ready for the challenge."

Standing in their way in their first match are Dempo Sports Club, who also qualified for the elite Championship Round in the 2025-26 IFL season. Last term, Samir Naik's Golden Eagles secured sixth place in Stage I (9 points from 9 matches, edging Aizawl FC on head-to-head record) before finishing sixth overall in the final Championship Round standings with 15 points from 14 matches (three wins, six draws, and five defeats), level on points with fifth-placed Chanmari FC.

Ahead of Sunday's curtain-raiser, Dempo SC Head Coach Samir Naik expressed satisfaction with his side's three-month pre-season build-up which included adding experienced midfielder Rowllin Borges and defender Athul Unnikrishnan alongside several promoted Dempo Sports Academy graduates while welcoming the return of a full home-and-away league format. "A positive start is always crucial, and if we start on a winning note, it sets the tone for us to fight for the championship," Dempo SC Head Coach Samir Naik said. "We have prepared really well over the last three months, winning all three of our pre-season games by good margins and with a positive approach. This season, there is welcome clarity from the AIFF with the return of the double-leg format. Last year's single-round initial stage was challenging for coaches and players alike, so having the full schedule on time makes for a very competitive league."

Addressing the challenge of facing newly promoted FC Bengaluru United and integrating youth talent, Naik added, "For me, all teams in this league are equal. FC Bengaluru United are not here by chance, they have worked extremely hard in Division 2 to earn their place here. On our side, we have promoted more boys from our youth development squads this year. The coaches at the academy level have done remarkable work, and this season is a great opportunity for our homegrown players.”

Retained Ghanaian forward Richmond Kwasi Owusu echoed his coach's determination to make home advantage count at Fatorda. "I am very happy and proud to be back at Dempo Sports Club for another season," Dempo SC forward Richmond Kwasi Owusu said. "We have worked extremely hard in training, and there is complete trust between the players and the coaching staff. My personal goal is to give my absolute best so that we can function as one big family and win this championship. I urge all our fans to come out in large numbers tomorrow to back us for our first victory."

While Sunday marks their first-ever meeting in the Indian Football League, Dempo SC and FC Bengaluru United previously crossed paths twice during the 2023-24 I-League 2 campaign, splitting the spoils with one away win apiece. FC Bengaluru United edged Dempo 1-0 in Goa on January 27, 2024, before the Golden Eagles avenged that loss with a 2-1 victory in Bengaluru on April 3, 2024, enroute to earning promotion that year. With Rajasthan United FC and Sreenidi Deccan FC both eager to lay down an early marker, Dempo SC looking to build on a strong pre-season, and FC Bengaluru United set to make history, Sunday's double-header promises a fitting conclusion to the opening weekend.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)