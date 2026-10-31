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Two Fishermen Injured, Two Missing In Drone Strike Off Iran's Qeshm Island

Two Fishermen Injured, Two Missing In Drone Strike Off Iran's Qeshm Island


Date: 2026-10-31 08:04:32

(MENAFN- Nam News Network)

ISTANBUL, Oct 31 (NNN-Anadolu) -- An“enemy drone” attacked two fishing boats off Iran's Qeshm Island, leaving two fishermen injured and two others missing, Anadolu Ajansi (AA) reported, according to local media.

The incident occurred 14 miles (22.5 kilometres) south of the island, and the injured fishermen were taken to Qeshm, according to Iran's semi-official Fars news agency.

“The search for the two missing fishermen is ongoing,” the agency said.

--NNN-ANADOLU

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Nam News Network

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