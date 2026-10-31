Moody's Sees New Opportunities For Azerbaijan As Oil Revenues Rise And Trade Routes Shift

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

International credit rating agency Moody's Ratings has identified rising oil revenues and the expansion of international transport corridors as key economic opportunities for Azerbaijan amid ongoing geopolitical shifts.

According to a statement by the agency, the Russia-Ukraine war remains the principal driver of geopolitical changes across the region, reshaping trade patterns, investment flows and economic partnerships.

Moody's noted that higher oil revenues could benefit Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, providing additional economic opportunities for the two energy-producing countries.

The agency also highlighted the redirection of international trade and capital flows away from Russian territory as an important development for regional economies.

In particular, the growing use of the Middle Corridor, which connects Asia and Europe through Central Asia, the Caspian Sea and the South Caucasus, was identified as an opportunity for countries positioned along the route.

For Azerbaijan, the corridor's development offers prospects for expanding its role in international freight transportation and strengthening its position as a transit hub between European and Asian markets.

Moody's further pointed to the diversification of economic partnerships with China and Middle Eastern countries as another potential advantage arising from the changing geopolitical environment.

Meanwhile, the agency assessed the overall economic impact of developments in the Middle East on the region as largely neutral.